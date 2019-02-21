Serbian Nat’l Teamer Andrea Todorovic Commits to Miami Hurricanes

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrea Todorovic, who hails from Lubljana, Serbia and swims for Vojvodina, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Miami for 2019-20. She will join the class of 2023 with Adrianna Cera, Isabel Traba, Nicole Sowell, and Una Forsythe.

“After 10 years of hard training, I decided that I want to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Miami, and I am super excited to announce my commitment to the Hurricane family. I can’t wait to move to Miami this fall and spend my next four years working with an amazing coaching staff and wonderful programs. Go Canes!!”

17-year-old Todorovic is a member of the Serbian National Team and has represented her country on numerous occasions, including at European Juniors in 2016, 2017 and 2018, as well as FINA Junior World Championships in Indianapolis in 2017. At Junior Worlds, she swam the 200/400 IMs, going a best time in the 200 and coming in 22nd/21st in prelims, respectively.

Miami competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hurricanes didn’t score in the IMs at last year’s ACC Championships. Todorovic’s best converted 400 IM would have made the B final. This year, freshman Zorry Mason has already been sub-2:00 in the 200 IM, while her teammate María Artigas Fernandez has been 2:01 in the 200 and 4:20 in the 400. No longer on the Hurricanes’ roster, then-freshman Annie Kyriakidis scored in the A final of the 200 breast at last year’s conference meet. Mason’s 2:13.5 is Miami’s top performance this season.

Top SCM times (converted):

400 IM – 4:44.58 (4:16.37)

200 IM – 2:15.19 (2:01.79)

200 breast – 2:31.77 (2:16.72)

100 breast – 1:12.90 (1:05.67)

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.