2019 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm
Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)

NC State Wolfpack (results) Live Results: here

here Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)

WatchESPN (subscription required) Psych Sheet

Championship Central

The final day of the 2019 ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships is here and the afternoon’s action will get underway with four early heats of the 1650 freestyle, then the evening’s session will start with the top eight swimmers battling it out in the final heat of the mile.

Notre Dame’s Zach Yeadon is the highest-finishing returner from last year’s 1650, but he’ll have his work cut out tonight against a field that includes last year’s 3rd- and 4th-place finishers, Louisville’s Marcelo Acosta and Virginia’s Brendan Casey. Casey won the 400 IM yesterday, and the mile could help determine the outcome of the race for 2nd place, where Louisville and Virginia are projected to be neck-and-neck.

UVA’s Joe Clark put up the fastest time this morning in the 200 back, and he’ll swim next to NC State’s Coleman Stewart, who will be swimming to sweep the backstroke events for the 2nd-straight year.

The 100 free should be another fun race. Pitt has shown up this week, and Blaise Vera took the top seed this morning. NC State’s Justin Ress, last year’s runner-up, is still looking for his first title of the week, and he’ll be to Vera’s left. Also keep an eye on FSU’s Kanoa Kaleoaloha, who had the 2nd-fastest overall time in the 50 free on Thursday and won the 100 fly last night.

Virginia has three men in the 200 breast A-final, included Matthew Otto, the top finisher from this morning. To his left will be Louisville’s Evgenii Somov, who swept the breaststroke events last year as a freshman and won the 100 breast last night.

The 200 fly might very well end up to be the best race of all. Four of the top five times from this morning came from the final heat, where defending champion Nick Albiero got his hand on the wall first. NC State’s Andreas Vazaois, who tied for 2nd last year, but who became the 3rd-fastest man ever in the event with his win at NCAA, will be right next to Albiero. Ted Schubert, the Virginia swimmer who tied Vazaois last year, is also in the final tonight, as are seniors Zach Harting (Louisville), Zach Fong (Virginia), and James Bretscher (NC State), all of whom were also in last year’s A-final.

Tonight’s action will conclude with the 400 free relay. A bearded NC State squad broke the American Record here last year, and they’ve got to be the favorites here again, especially with three men in the 100 free A-final and Coleman Stewart available, but FSU sprinters’ have brought their A-game all week and could at least give the Wolfpack a serious push.

As a reminder, here are the standings as we head into tonight, with all diving points already factored in:

NC State – 968.5 Louisville – 817 Virginia – 724 Florida State – 600.5 Virginia Tech – 579.5 Duke – 507 Notre Dame – 479 Georgia Tech – 396 Pitt – 371 North Carolina – 312.5 Miami – 161 Boston College – 111

1650 – Timed Finals

Meet Record – Anton Ipsen, NC State, 14:31.21 – 2018

ACC Record – Anton Ipsen, NC State, 14:24.43 – 2018

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 14:54.38

Early heats recap:

UVA’s Sam Magnan holds the top time heading into tonight’s fastest heat. Magnan out dueled Virginia Tech’s Lane Stone, winning the heat 14:54.03 to 14:54.65. NC State’s Daniel Erlenmeyer is the only other man under 15 minutes so far, as he won the 3rd heat with a time of 14:59.51

200 Back – Finals

Meet Record – Grigory Tarasevich, Louisville, 1:39.05 – 2017

ACC Record – Hennessey Stuart, NC State, 1:38.56 – 2016

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 1:41.01

100 Free – Finals

Meet Record – Ryan Held, NC State, 41.41 – 2018

ACC Record – Ryan Held, NC State, 41.05 – 2018

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 42.63

200 Breast – Finals

Meet Record – Brandon Fiala, Virginia Tech, 1:52.39 – 2017

ACC Record – Brandon Fiala, Virginia Tech, 1:52.39 – 2017

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 1:54.28

200 Fly – Finals

Meet Record – Nick Albiero, Louisville, 1:41.08 – 2018

ACC Record – Andreas Vazaois, NC State, 1:38.60 – 2018

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 1:42.37

400 Free Relay – Timed Finals