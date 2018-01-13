2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Austin: Ruck Out of 50 FR, 50 BK Finals

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Today marks the third day of the 2018 Pro Swim Series stop in Austin, Texas. After competing in this morning’s prelims, swimmers are now gearing up for the finals session, which will feature the 400 free, 50 free, 50 back, 50 fly, 50 breast, and 200 mystery IM. The 50s will have 3 elimination rounds, going from 8 swimmers to 4 swimmers down to the final 2 swimmers.

Read on for a full list of the scratches ahead of tonight’s finals session.

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN: DAY 3 TOP 8 FINALS SCRATCHES