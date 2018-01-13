2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Austin: Ruck Out of 50 FR, 50 BK Finals

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN
- Thursday, January 11 – Sunday, January 14, 2018
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center
- Austin, TX
- Prelims 9 AM (Th-Sat) / Finals 6 PM (Th), 5:40 (Fri-Sat) / Timed Finals 8 AM (Sun) – U.S. Central Time
Today marks the third day of the 2018 Pro Swim Series stop in Austin, Texas. After competing in this morning’s prelims, swimmers are now gearing up for the finals session, which will feature the 400 free, 50 free, 50 back, 50 fly, 50 breast, and 200 mystery IM. The 50s will have 3 elimination rounds, going from 8 swimmers to 4 swimmers down to the final 2 swimmers.
Read on for a full list of the scratches ahead of tonight’s finals session.
2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN: DAY 3 TOP 8 FINALS SCRATCHES
- Women’s 400 Free: No top 8 scratches.
- Men’s 400 Free: No top 8 scratches.
- Women’s 50 Free: A handful of swimmers from the top 8 in prelims won’t appear in finals: #2 Taylor Ruck, #5 Amanda Kendall, and #8 Kayla Sanchez. Olivia Smoliga, who would have been scratched in after taking 9th this morning, opted out in favor of the 50 back right after this event.
- Men’s 50 Free: #4 Justin Ress is out of this event and will swim the 50 back instead. #5 Andrej Barna has scratched as well.
- Women’s 50 Back: #2 Kayla Sanchez and #5 Taylor Ruck have scratched out of this event as well. Rebecca Smith tied for 8th this morning but scratched out.
- Men’s 50 Back: No top 8 scratches.
- Women’s 50 Breast: #7 Peyton Kondis won’t swim the event tonight.
- Men’s 50 Breast: #8 Carlos Claverie opted out tonight.
- Women’s 50 Fly: #4 Rebecca Smith scratched her 2nd event tonight. #6 Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace and #7 Nastja Govejsek are out as well.
- Men’s 50 Fly: No top 8 scratches.
