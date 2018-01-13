2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Austin: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Today marks the third day of the 2018 Pro Swim Series stop in Austin, Texas. After competing in this morning’s prelims, swimmers are now gearing up for the finals session, which will feature the 400 free, 50 free, 50 back, 50 fly, 50 breast, and 200 mystery IM. The 50s will have 3 elimination rounds, going from 8 swimmers to 4 swimmers down to the final 2 swimmers.

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL:

Pro Swim Series Record: Sun Yang, 3:43.55, Santa Clara 2016

Zane Grothe had another strong performance tonight, winning his 3rd gold of the meet. Grothe controlled the race from start to finish, stretching out his lead over Anton Ipsen across the final 200 meters to win in 3:48.59. Behind them, Clark Smith charged down the final 50 to chase down Shogo Takeda (3:52.93) and Jeremy Bagshaw (3:53.09) for bronze.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – 3 ROUNDS:

Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.17, Austin 2016

WINNER: MARGO GEER – 24.90

Geer was once again the only swimmer to break 25, touching in 24.91. Zhang (25.25) will join her in the final. Round 3: Geer won the head-to-head matchup in 24.90. Zhang cleared 25 seconds to touch 2nd in 24.99.

MEN’S 50 FREE – 3 ROUNDS:

Pro Swim Series Record: Nathan Adrian, 21.56, Minnesota 2015

WINNER: NATHAN ADRIAN – 22.21

Andrew once again clipped Adrian, this time by just a hundredth as they hit the wall in 22.08 and 22.09 respectively to move on to the final showdown. Round 3: It came down to the touch, but Adrian had the better finish to win in 22.21 to Andrew’s 22.34.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – 3 ROUNDS:

Pro Swim Series Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.51, Santa Clara 2015

WINNER: REGAN SMITH – 27.85

Smoliga kicked it up a notch to break the 28 barrier, touching in 27.98 ahead of Smith’s 28.07. Round 3: Smoliga had the edge at the start, but Smith came through in the final 15 meters to out-touch Smoliga, 27.85 to 27.89, for the win.

MEN’S 50 BACK – 3 ROUNDS:

Pro Swim Series Record: Junya Koga, 24.74, Charlotte 2015

WINNER: MATT GREVERS – 24.81

Ress and Grevers reached for the wall almost simultaneously in 25.10 and 25.11 respectively. Round 3: Grevers had the final say with his 24.81 for the win, while Ress touched in 25.04.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL:

Pro Swim Series Record: Katie Ledecky, 3:59.54, Austin 2016

Li Bingjie picked up another dominant win, outpacing the field by almost 5 seconds to win in 4:06.87. Hannah Moore collected another silver, while Sophie Cattermole outpaced Ashley Neidigh (4:13.80) for the bronze. Joanna Evans wound up 5th in 4:15.05.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – 3 ROUNDS:

Pro Swim Series Record: Lilly King, 30.35, Charlotte 2016

WINNER: MOLLY HANNIS – 29.71

Hannis (30.35) turned in another 30-low to lead the pack, while Meili (30.77) took the 2nd slot for the final. Round 3: Hannis blew away the Pro Swim Series Record again with an impressive 29.71. That’s about 3 tenths shy of the World Record. Meili touched in 30.87.

MEN’S 50 BREAST – 3 ROUNDS:

Pro Swim Series Record: Cody Miller, 27.39, Charlotte 2016

WINNER: NIC FINK – 27.44

Wilson came within 4 hundredths of the Pro Swim Series Record to win in 27.43, while Fink (27.59) edged out Zibei (27.63) for the 2nd finals spot. Round 3: Fink won an extremely close battle by 3 hundredths, 27.44 to 27.47, over Wilson.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – 3 ROUNDS:

Pro Swim Series Record: Dana Vollmer, 25.80, Charlotte 2012

WINNER: AMANDA KENDALL – 26.07

Zhang came through with a 26.23, followed by Kendall in 26.31. Round 3: Kendall and Zhang were stroke-for-stroke into the wall, with Kendall charging forward at the flags to wion it in 26.07 over Zhang’s 26.21.

MEN’S 50 FLY – 3 ROUNDS:

Pro Swim Series Record: Matt Targett, 23.11, Charlotte 2012

WINNER: JACK CONGER – 23.37

Andrew and Conger raced in for a tie at 23.59 to advance. Round 3: It came down to the last tenth of a second, with Conger topping Andrew 23.37 to 23.43.

WOMEN’S AND MEN’S MYSTERY IM:

Madisyn Cox won the women’s version of the event in 2:16.12. Her splits were as follows: 27.54/38.31/35.05/35.22. Alicia Wilson tried to run her down on the final 50, splitting 29.17/39.39/35.29/32.96 as she placed 2nd in 2:16.81.

Carson Foster came from behind to win it by nearly a second in 2:03.18 with the following splits: 31.37/29.49/31.07/31.25. Andreas Vazaios (2:04.22) swam free on the closing leg, making up a lot of ground on both Foster and Brodie Williams (2:04.22), but ran out of room as he finished 3rd.