2018 Speedo Winter Juniors – East: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

The Walsh sisters and Foster brothers have been putting on a show this weekend, and one of the biggest races tonight will be a sibling showdown in the 400 IM between Carson and Jake.

GIRLS 400 IM

Meet record: 4:02.51 12/9/2016 Brooke Forde, Lakeside ST

Top 3

Grace Sheble (NOVA of Virginia) – 4:06.35 Kathryn Ackerman (Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics) – 4:07.79 Isabel Gormley (AGUA) – 4:08.80

Grace Sheble of NOVA of Virginia used a great breatstroke leg to get ahead of the field, then powered home on the freestyle to secure the win at 4:06.35. The top three finishers were under 4:10 in a fantastic swim from all three, with MLA’s Kathryn Ackerman posting a 4:07.79 for 2nd and AGUA’s Isabel Gormley going 4:08.80 for 3rd.

All three are in the 15-16 age group, with Sheble at 15 and the other two at 16. Sheble now ranks 8th all-time in the 15-16 age group, Ackerman 12th, and Gormley 20th.

Ella Nelson of NAC posted a 4:10.10 for 4th, just off of breaking the 4:10 barrier, while 14-year-old Charlotte Hook of TAC Titans swam to a 5th place finish at 4:11.00. Hook now ranks 4th in 13-14 history in the event.

BOYS 400 IM

Meet record: 3:43.64 12/8/2017 Kieran Smith, Ridgefield Aquatic Club

Top 3

Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays) – 3:40.86 Jake Foster (Mason Manta Rays) – 3:43.64 Owen Conley (Dayton Raiders) – 3:46.25

It was a battle of two brothers, as Mason Manta Rays’ Carson and Jake Foster dueled for the win here. Carson built up an enormous three-body-length lead after a big backstroke leg, and this time he didn’t let his older brother overtake him on the freestyle leg. Jake did make up some ground on both breast and free legs, but Carson had built up a 1:45.83 to 1:50.26 lead on Jake at the 200 mark, and his breast leg (1:03-low) and free leg (51-high) were strong enough to maintain almost a three-second lead at the finish.

Carson destroyed Kieran Smith’s meet record from last year, while Jake actually tied Smith’s mark.

Dayton Raiders’ Owen Conley was 3:46.25 for third, making it an all-Ohio podium. He and the Foster brothers were the only finishers under 3:50.

GIRLS 100 FLY

Meet record: 51.73 12/9/2016 Regan Smith, Riptide

Top 3

Claire Curzan (TAC Titans) – 51.92 Kate Douglass (Chelsea Piers) – 51.95 Gabi Albiero (Cardinal Aquatics) – 51.97

Kate Douglass went out like a rocket, going 23.91 on the first 50, but it was the 14-year-old Claire Curzan out of lane 1 who surprised the field. Never having been quicker than a 52-high, Curzan was out in 24.14 and came back in 27.78 to finish on top in 51.92. That’s nearly as fast as Regan Smith’s NAG record, a 51.73 from 2016. Still, that solidifies Curzan as the second 13-14 girl to ever break 52 in this event, and she’s well ahead of the third-best 100 fly performer in 13-14 history (Justina Kozan with a 52.83 from a month ago).

Douglass, who has emerged as first a breaststroker, then also a sprint freestyler, and then also a 200 IMer, can now say she’s one of the fastest 100 butterfliers in the high school junior class (along with Cardinal Aquatics’ Gabi Albier0). Douglass (51.95) and Albiero (51.97) both broke 52 for the first time.

Isabel Ivey of Laker Swim, another incredibly versatile high school talent, was 52.11 for 4th ahead of Gretchen Walsh at 52.23, bests for both of them as well.

BOYS 100 FLY

Meet record: 45.46 12/11/2015 Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale AC

Top 3

Sterling Crane (Episcopal AmberJax) – 47.22 Jean-pierre Khouzam (Dayton Raiders) – 47.26 Max Edwards (Enfinity Aquatics) – 47.47

Out of lane 1, Sterling Crane of Episcopal AmberJax in Florida snuck in for the win. He posted a 47.22, a lifetime best by a half second and just four hundredths ahead of Dayton Raiders’ Jean-pierre Khouzam, who was 47.26 for 2nd. Khouzam, who is 16, moves up to #14 all-time in the 15-16 historical rankings with that lifetime best.

Max Edwards of Enfinity Aquatics was 47.47, which was good for 3rd place tonight. Cason Wilburn of East Coast Aquatics and Boyd Poelke tied for 4th, both hitting the wall at 47.59.

