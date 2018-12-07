Isabelle Stadden Drops Breast to Focus on Back at Jrs West

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

December 5th-8th, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

SCY (25y) pool

Day 3 finals at 2018 Speedo Winter Juniors – West won’t have quite as much intrigue as its eastern counterpart (which you can read about here), as there were only 3 scratches after Friday morning’s prelims session.

In the girls’ meet, only Isabelle Stadden of Aquajets Swim Team declined an opportunity for a second swim. That race was the 100 breast, where she had produced the 17th-fastest time of the morning, 1:02.41, just 10/100 off her best. Stadden also clocked a 52.29 in the 100 back this morning and is seeded 2nd in that event. She elected to give up her spot in the C final of the 100 breast to focus on the A final of the 100 back.

Stadden’s withdrawal from the 100 breast means that Mary Martin of Greater Des Moines will swim the event for a third time today. She and Iza Adame of Canyons Aquatic Club both swam 1:02.83 in heats, tying for 25th place. They had a swim-off, and while both went faster, Martin got the nod to move into the C final with a 1:02.35 to 1:02.45 victory in the tiebreaker.

On the boys’ side, Coby Carrozza of Longhorn Aquatics made a similar decision to that of Stadden. He ranked 22nd in the 100 back (49.54) and 2nd in the 200 free (1:35.37, a PB by 1.4 seconds) after heats. He then scratched the former to concentrate on the latter in tonight’s final session. Carrozza won the 500 free by 3.4 seconds on Thursday night. Taking his place in the C final of the 100 back will be #25 Charles Korndorffer of Nu Wave Swim Club (49.62).

Also in the 200 free, #23 Donald Scott of Lakeside Aquatic Club ceded his spot in the C final to #25 Jaden Luo of Austin Swim Club (1:39.00, a PB by 0.50). Scott dropped 8/10 in the 100 breast this morning to finish 14th overall; he has opted to focus on the B final of that race.

Finals begin at 5:00 P.M. Central Time.