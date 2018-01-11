2018 Pro Swim Series – Austin: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2018PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

The opening day of the new-look Pro Swim Series, with a different format and a different schedule, kicks off on Thursday. Other than having a few extra events (10 in total in prelims), the more noticeable changes won’t kick in until Saturday with the mystery IM and shootouts.

The 1st day’s prelims session will include the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 free. In the finals session, there will also be a mixed medley relay for the new “SwimSquads” competition.

Among the highlights of the first day of competition will be the first big long course competitions for Leah Smith and Chase Kalisz since the World Championships, along with an appearance by Wales’ top butterflier Alys Thomas. 15-year old U.S. World Championship finalist Regan Smith will also kick off her meet in her best event, the 200 back, while American fans will get their first up-close view of China’s Li Bingjie, the world’s best junior distance swimmer, as she swims the 200 free.

Women’s 400 IM

Top 8:

Sydney Pickrem, TAMU, 4:44.74 Melanie Margalis, SPA, 4:45.49 Evie Pfeifer, UT, 4:48.60 Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo, TAMU, 4:48.61 (tie) Hannah Moore, NCS/Bethany Galat, 4:49.21 — Madisyn Cox, TXLA, 4:49.44 Sophie Cattermole, UOFL, 4:51.42

Not much in the way of surprises here, as other than Leah Smith, who did not swim, all five of the top seeds will swim in tonight’s A-final. Six of those eight swimmers came from the final heat, where Sydney Pickrem took control by the halfway mark and remained in the lead for the rest of the race to earn tonight’s top seed. Joining Pickrem will be her Texas A&M teammates, Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo and Bethany Galat, as the Aggies took three of the top eight spots. Two more college swimmers, Hannah Moore and Evie Pfeifer, also make the top eight out of that final heat.

US National Team members Melanie Margalis and Madisyn Cox both also advanced to tonight’s final, which could earn some big points for Team Coughlin, although we’re still waiting to hear on the exact lineups for each SwimSquad. Florida swimmer Sophie Cottermole was entered with a yards time, so was swimming in the very first heat, but threw down a 4:51.42 to also earn a spot in the top eight.

Men’s 400 IM

Top 8:

Chase Kalisz, Athens Bulldogs, 4:19.07 Anton Ipsen, NC State, 4:21.87 Daniel Sos, Louisville, 4:22.97 Tristan Cote, Canada, 4:24.40 Jake Foster, Mason Manta Rays, 4:25.00 Eric Knowles, NC State, 4:29.55 Jarrett Jones, Louisville, 4:29.94 Etay Gurevich, Louisville, 4:30.94

Defending series champion Chase Kalisz nabbed the top spot in the men’s 400 IM comfortably, going 4:19.07 to win the final heat. His closest competition was right beside him, with Anton Ipsen swimming one lane up for the second qualifying spot in 4:21.87

NC State had a pair of swimmers in the final, and Louisville put three into the top 8. Daniel Sos (3rd), Jarrett Jones (7th) and Etay Gurevich (8th) all made the championship heat for the Cardinals, and Eric Knowles (6th) was also in the mix for the Wolfpack.

Canada’s Tristan Cote, representing the University of Calgary, is fourth in 4:24.40, just ahead of 17-year-old Jake Foster (4:25.00).

Women’s 100 fly

Top 8 (with B flight still remaining):

Amanda Kendall, Un-MVN, 58.42 Zhang Yufei, CHN, 58.80 Sarah Gibson, UN-TE, 58.92 Regan Smith, Riptide, 59.06 Rebecca Smith, CAN, 59.13 Hellen Moffitt, UN-TE/Lauren Case, Texas, 59.54 — Alys Thomas, Swim Wales, 59.60

Veteran Amanda Kendall took the top spot in the women’s 100 fly, blasting a 58.42 to beat out a tough international field. China’s Zhang Yufei, a World Champs bronze medalist in the 200 fly, was second in 58.80.

U.S. National Teamer Sarah Gibson, an alum of Texas A&M, was third, with World Junior Champs standout Regan Smith swimming her way to fourth. Tonight will offer a great showdown between two young Smiths, as Canadian 17-year-old Rebecca Smith was just .07 behind Regan Smith this morning.

Also into the final are Hellen Moffitt (UNC alum) and current Texas Longhorn Lauren Case, who tied for sixth. Welsh flyer Alys Thomas sits 8th with the B flight heats still to come.

Men’s 100 fly

Top 8 (with B flight still remaining):

Jack Conger, NCAP, 52.58 Masayuki Umemoto, JPN, 53.22 Bryce Bohman, Longhorn, 53.61 Tripp Cooper, Longhorn, 53.64 Michael Andrew, Race Pace, 54.09 Paul Le, Missouri State, 54.15 Ryan Held, NC State, 54.20 Jacob Peters, GBR, 54.35

Former Texas Longhorn standout Jack Conger blew out the 100 fly field with a 52.58 to take the top spot out of prelims. That bested Japan’s Masayuki Umemoto (53.22) by more than half a second heading into tonight’s final.

Arguably Conger’s top competition should have been Olympian Tom Shields, who fell way off to a 1:00.62 in the final heat, giving Conger even more of a favorite status for tonight.

Former West Virginia Mountaineer Bryce Bohman has resurfaced with Longhorn Aquatics after some years at Arizona State. He took third in 53.61, ahead of Texas postgrad teammate Tripp Cooper.

Race Pace 18-year-old Michael Andrew made the final just over 54 seconds, followed by college stars Paul Le (Missouri State) and Ryan Held (NC State). Great Britain’s Jacob Peters rounds out the top 8.

Women’s 200 back

Top 8 (with B flight still remaining):

Men’s 200 back

Top 8 (with B flight still remaining):

Women’s 200 breast

Top 8 (with B flight still remaining):

Men’s 200 breast

Top 8 (with B flight still remaining):

Women’s 200 free

Top 8 (with B flight still remaining):

Men’s 200 free

Top 8 (with B flight still remaining):