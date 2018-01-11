Illinois Secures Commitment from WIAA State Champ Abby Cabush

Abby Cabush, a senior at Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Wisconsin, has announced her intention to swim for the University of Illinois in the class of 2022. Cabush signed an NLI and will begin in the fall of 2018.

In her junior year, Cabush won the 200 free (1:50.77) and placed 7th in the 100 free (52.10) at the 2016 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet. She also led off Arrowhead’s 7th-place 200 free (24.77) and 400 free (53.41) relays. At this fall’s Division 1 State Meet, she took third in the 200 free (1:50.60) and 7th in the 100 free (51.96), and contributed splits of 23.75 and 51.41 on the 7th-place 200 free relay and 3rd-place 400 free relay, respectively.

Cabush swims year-round for Lake Country Swim Team. She scored lifetime bests in a number of events this summer at the Wisconsin 13 & Over Long Course State Championships: 50/100/200/400 free and 50 back. She was an A-finalist in the 200/400 free and a B-finalist in the 50/100 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.95

100 free – 29

200 free – 1:49.81

100 back – 37

100 fly – 67

Also committed to the Fighting Illini for the 2018-19 season are Abby Martin, Caroline Hippen, Sarah Cano, and Sidney Kennedy.

USA Swimming Junior National Qualifier ☑️ Welcome to the 🔶 & 🔷, @abbycabush ! pic.twitter.com/9SGYOedqvV — Illini Swim & Dive (@IlliniSwimDive) December 1, 2017

