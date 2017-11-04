Illinois Secures Commitment from Nitro’s Sarah Cano

Sarah Cano from Cedar Park, Texas has announced via social media that she intends to swim at the University of Illinois in the fall. She will join Abby Martin, Caroline Hippen, and Sidney Kennedy in the Illinois class of 2022.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal committed to swim & study at the University of Illinois!! Go Fighting Illini🔸🔹”

Cano is primarily a backstroke/IM specialist who swims for Leander High School and Nitro Swimming. At the 2017 Texas UIL 6A State Championships she placed 14th in the 100 back; the prior year she was 4th in the 100 back and 8th in the 200 IM at the 5A State Meet. Cano had an excellent junior year in club swimming. After Winter Juniors West, in which she earned best times in the 50 back and 200 free, she went on to lower her PBs in the SCY 100 free and 100/200 breast in the spring, and in the LCM 50/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM during the summer. Nearly all her best LCM times came out of the Austin Sectionals weekend. There she finaled in three events, finishing 16th in the 100m back, 15th in the 200m back, and 37th in the 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:03.45

100 back – 57.30

50 back – 27.54

200 IM – 2:08.15

200 breast – 2:27.74

100 breast – 1:08.65

Beyond excited to announce my verbal committed to to swim & study at the University of Illinois!! Go Fighting Illini🔸🔹@IlliniSwimDive pic.twitter.com/qx7PM1rVgP — sarah cano (@sarahhcano) October 20, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].