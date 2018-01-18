WATCH: Carson Foster, Madisyn Cox Win 200 Mystery IMs in Austin

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

The 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series in Austin brought something new to the table with the “shootout” style stroke 50s and the mystery IMs. Swimmers competed in the 200 mystery IM during the last finals session. In these IMs, swimmers are unaware of what order they’ll swim the strokes in until they get behind the blocks and draw a lane number out of a hat. Their lane assignment then indicates the stroke order they’ll swim via signs behind the lanes. SwimSwam has put together the videos from the mystery IM finals below, which shows the whole process.

MEN’S 200 MYSTERY IM:

WOMEN’S 200 MYSTERY IM:

