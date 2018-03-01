2018 NAIA National Championships – Photo Vault Day 1 & Day 2

2018 NAIA National Championships

SwimSwam is grateful to Olivet Nazarene University senior Kristena Poll for the outstanding photos from the 2018 NAIA National Championships. Poll, a distance swimmer from Byron Center, Michigan, was a NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete last season and helped lead the Tigers to the program’s first NAIA National Championship. Poll recently earned the prestigious NAIA Champions of Character award, which recognizes the values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

Women’s 800 free relay. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll.

Men’s 800 free relay. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Women’s 200 free relay. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Men’s 200 free relay. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Women’s 500 free. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Men’s 500 free. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Women’s 200 IM. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Men’s 200 IM. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Women’s 50 free. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Men’s 50 free. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Women’s 1-meter diving. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Women’s 400 medley relay. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

Men’s 400 medley relay. Photo courtesy of Kristena Poll

 

“The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics.

In 2000, the NAIA reaffirmed its purpose to enhance the character building aspects of sport. Through Champions of Character, the NAIA seeks to create an environment in which every student-athlete, coach, official and spectator is committed to the true spirit of competition through five core values.”

 

