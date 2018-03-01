2018 NAIA National Championships – Photo Vault Day 1 & Day 2

2018 NAIA National Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 3; prelims 9 am, finals 5 pm

Location: Columbus Aquatic Center, Columbus, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champions: Olivet Nazarene University (M/W) (results)

Psych Sheet

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

SwimSwam is grateful to Olivet Nazarene University senior Kristena Poll for the outstanding photos from the 2018 NAIA National Championships. Poll, a distance swimmer from Byron Center, Michigan, was a NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete last season and helped lead the Tigers to the program’s first NAIA National Championship. Poll recently earned the prestigious NAIA Champions of Character award, which recognizes the values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

“The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics.

In 2000, the NAIA reaffirmed its purpose to enhance the character building aspects of sport. Through Champions of Character, the NAIA seeks to create an environment in which every student-athlete, coach, official and spectator is committed to the true spirit of competition through five core values.”