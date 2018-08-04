2018 Euros Day 2 Pick’em Update: Big Favorites Deliver

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Contest rules can be found here.

The first event of the night, the women’s 800 free, was won by Simona Quadarella, correctly picked by 69% of entries. Pick’em contestants did less well in the minor places. Only 4% got Anja Kesely in 2nd correct. Only 1 person out of over 200 correctly picked Anna Egorova 3rd (well done Silvia), and 3% had Sarah Koehler 4th.

The men’s 100 breast was a no doubter and everyone picked Adam Peaty to win (100%). Behind him was tougher, only 2 people got James Wilby (1%) right in 2nd. A reasonable 22% got Anton Chupkov in 3rd and 5% had Kirill Prigoda in 4th.

The women’s 100 fly was perhaps the easiest event of the meet to pick so far. 100% got Sarah Sjostrom in 1st, 45% had Svetlana Chimrova 2nd, 25% got Elena Di Liddo 3rd, and a solid 21% had Illaria Bianchi 4th.

The men’s 50 back saw the first winner of the day correctly picked by less than 50% of entries. Kliment Kolesnikov was picked by 45% to win. Favored Vladimir Morozov (2%) was 4th. Between them were Robert-Andrei Glinta (4%) and Shane Ryan (11%).

People were less confident in 50 free winner Sarah Sjostrom (78%) than in the 100 fly. Sjostrom touched out Pernille Blume (51%) by only .01. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (67%) was 3rd and Mariia Kameneva (24%) was 4th to round out the top 4.

The mixed 800 free relay saw Germany (1%) beat out favored Russia (27%) and Great Britain (12%). Hungary (18%) were 4th.

Standings

The day 2 winner was PaoBeds with 68 points. They were followed by SwimSwam’s own JSutherlandSS with 67 and Emg1986 with 67. If you’re not in the top 10, you can check your ranking here.

Entry Day 2 Points 1 PaoBeds 68 2 JSutherlandSS 67 2 Emg1986 67 4 Emanuele 66 4 Pipinoiltop 66 6 Dee 64 6 Retta 64 6 Double Arm Freestyle 64 6 aaron.shoe 64 10 wally 63 10 vannubrest 63 10 strato10 63

There was a change in the overall leader day 2 as SwimSwam’s JSutherlandSS sits first with 95 points. He is followed by Emg1986 with 94, Dee with 92, and Nsgrr with 92.