Ireland’s Brendan Hyland Lowers Own 200 Fly National Mark

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Irish athlete Brendan Hyland had already come close to his 1:57.44 200m fly national record with his prelims swim in Glasgow, stopping the clock at a solid 1:57.55 to claim the 10th seed for tonight’s semi.

During tonight’s session, Hyland shaved a little more time off to bust out a new personal best and NR of 1:57.28 to finish 10th overall, splitting 55.92/1:01.36. Although he missed out on the final, the DCU Sports Scholarship swimmer blew away his 2016 Euros performance of 2:00.21, a mark that left him 26th overall.

Hyland became the 2nd newly-minted Irish national record holder of these championships, as teammate Shane Ryan earned a new NR in the men’s 50m backstroke in semi’s, collecting a time of 24.32. Ryan was slower in the final, notching 24.64, but took the bronze medal in the sprint behind now-world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov of Russia and Romania’s Robert Glinta.

Hyland also already owns the Irish record in the 100m fly at 52.62, so look for that mark to be in jeopardy later in the meet.