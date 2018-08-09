2018 European Championships: Day 7 Prelims live recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The last preliminary session ot the 2018 European Swimming Championships features the men’ s 400m IM, 4x100m medley relay and the women’s 400m freestyle and also the 4x100m medley relay.

Men’s 400m IM, Preliminaries

World Record (WR): 4:03,84, Michael Phelps, 2008

World Junior Record (WJ): 4:14,00, Sean Grieshop, 2016

European Record (ER): 4:06,16, Laszlo Cseh, 2008

European Junior Record (EJ): 4:10,79, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 4:09,59, Laszlo Cseh, 2008

Top 8 qualifiers:

VERRASZTO David HUN 4:14.18 LITCHFIELD Max GBR 4:14.91 SHEMBEREV Maksym AZE 4:15.33 VITAL Joao Alexandre POR 4:15.87 HINTZE Johannes GER 4:16.18 PONS RAMON Joan Lluis ESP 4:17.01 STUPIN Maxim RUS 4:17.60 HEIDTMANN Jacob GER 4:17.77

The defending champion, Dávid Verrasztó, will start in heat 4/4. He also is the hightest ranked European swimmer in the FINA World Ranking on 6 with a time of 4:11,98. Great Britain’s Mark Szaranek sits on the 9th spot in the World Ranking (4:13,72), he’ll start in heat 3. Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches won the 200m IM on day 4, he is the third fastest European in 2018.

A competition schedule with the 400m IM on the last is day is really tough – even for professional swimmers. Three did not show up in the first heat: Turkey’s Batuhan Hakan and Metin Aydin and Armin Evert Lelle (EST). The first heat was won by Turkey’s Alpkan Ornek in 4:27,71. He missed his personal-best time by 5 seconds.

Great Britain’s Brodie Williams didn’t participate in heat 2. It was Maksym Shemberev (AZE) who had his hands at the wall first, he was clocked at 4:15,33. He improved his personal-best time by 5 seconds.

Max Litchfield picked up a little bit more speed in heat 3 and finished the race in the first position with a time of 4:14,91. He was followed by two Germans: Johannes Hintze in 4:16,18 and Jacob Heidtmann in 4:17,77. In the intermediate results, two swimmers from heat 2 stood after heat 3 on place 2 and 3 in front of the Germans: Maksym Shemberev (AZE) and Joao Vital (PORT).

David Verraszto got the job done in the last heat. The clock stopped at 4:14,18 for the defending champion. He was followed by Spain’s Joan Pons Ramon (4:17,01) and Russia’s Maxim Stupin (4:17,60).

Jeremy Desplanches, the winner of the 200m IM, didn’t advance into the final, he placed only 17th in 4:20,89.

Women’s 400m Freestyle, Preliminaries

World Record (WR): 3:56,46, Katie Ledecky, 2016

World Junior Record (WJ): 3:58,37, Katie Ledecky, 2016

European Record (ER): 3:59,15, Federica Pellegrini, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 4:05,61, Ajna Kesely, 2018

Championship Record (CR): 4:01,53, Federica Pellegrini, 2008

The fastest Europeans in 2018 are: Holly Hibbott (GBR) with a season-best time of 4:05,31, Ajna Kesely (HUN) in 4:05,61, Simona Quadarella (ITA) in 4:05,68 and Sarah Köhler (GER) in 4:05,74. Quadarella already won the 800m and 1500m freestyle in the last few days. Köhler grabbed the bronze medal in the 800m freestyle while Ajna Kesely took bronze in the 1500m free and silver in the 800m free.

Men’s 4x100m Medley, Preliminaries

World Record (WR): 3:27,28, USA, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 3:25,24, Italy, 2017

European Record (ER): 3:28,58, Germany, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 3:35,24, Italy, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 3:31,32, France, 2012

Women’s 4x100m Medley, Preliminaries