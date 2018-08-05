2018 European Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

It is already day 3 and the European swimstars have delivererd a great show so far and will continue today with the prelims of: Men’s 200m IM, 100m backstroke, 200m breaststroke and 4x200m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly and 200m freestyle.

Men’s 200m IM

World Record (WR): 1:54,00 – Ryan Lochte, 2011

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:57,06 – Hayang Qin, 2017

European Record (ER): 1:55,18 – Laszlo Cseh , 2009

, 2009 European Junior Record (EJ): 1:59,06 – Johannes Hintze, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 1:56,66 – Laszlo Cseh, 2012

Top 16 qualifiers:

SZARANEK Mark GBR 1:58.07 LITCHFIELD Max GBR 1:58.12 SCOTT Duncan W GBR 1:58.57 GONZALEZ DE OLIVEIRA H. ESP 1:58.99 VAZAIOS Andreas GRE 1:59.40 DESPLANCHES Jeremy SUI 1:59.88 MAKOVICH Semen RUS 2:00.06 SANTOS Alexis Manacas POR 2:00.24 DEAN Thomas GBR 2:00.32 HEINTZ Philip GER 2:00.34 SJOEDIN Simon SWE 2:00.65 STUPIN Maxim RUS 2:00.72 CARVALHO Diogo Filipe POR 2:00.84 KNIPPING Arjan Antonius NED 2:00.84 VERRASZTO David HUN 2:00.94 LOPES Gabriel Jose POR 2:01.42 ZHILKIN Andrey RUS 2:01.54 SZWEDZKI Dawid POL 2:02.03 GUREVICH Etay ISR 2:02.05 AYDIN Metin TUR 2:02.34 ? swim-off STACCHIOTTI Raphael LUX 2:02.34 ? swim-off

Germany’s Philip Heintz is the highest ranked entry with the 4th place in the FINA World Ranking, with a time of 1:56,67. He is followed by Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches on 6 in 1:57,01. The psych sheet also features participants like Hugo Gonzales (ESP), Max Litchfield (GBR), David Verraszto (HUN) and Duncan Scott (GBR). The defending champion, Andreas Vazaios (GRE), is set to compete in heat 3 of 4. Laszlo Cseh, European Record Holder, and Johannes Hintze (GER), European Junior Record Holder, won’t participate in this event.

Turkey’s Hakan Batuhan won the first heat in a time of 2:07,08. Batuhan is a US student-athlete at the Purdue University (Class of 2017). Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez set the first sub-2 minutes time in 1:58,99 ahead of Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches. Both are candidates for the semi-finals with two more heats to come. Mark Szaranek (GBR) and Max Litchfield (GBR) showed more speed, finishing in 1:58,07 for Szaranek and Litchfield in 1:59,40. The defending champion, Andreas Vazaios (GRE), finished 3rd in heat 3, he was clocked at 1:59,40.

Duncan Scott won the last heat in a time of 1:58,57 but he didn’t advance into the semi-finals because his teammates Max Litchfield and Mark Szaranek were faster. Turkey’s Metin Aydin and Luxembourg’s Raphael Stacciotti must take part in a swim-off for the last spot in the semi-finals.

Women’s 200m Butterfly

World Record (WR): 2:01,81 – Zige Liu, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 2:06,29 – Suzuka Hasegawa, 2017

European Record (ER): 2:04,27 – Katinka Hosszu, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 2:06,71 Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:04,79 – Mireia Belmonte, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

THOMAS Alys GBR 2:07.86 HENTKE Franziska GER 2:08.93 SZILAGYI Liliana HUN 2:09.02 KAPAS Boglarka HUN 2:09.29 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna HUN 2:09.46 CHIMROVA Svetlana RUS 2:10.08 MONTEIRO Ana Catarina POR 2:10.08 POLIERI Alessia ITA 2:10.08 CUSINATO Ilaria ITA 2:10.34 BIANCHI Ilaria ITA 2:10.43 UESTUNDAG Nida Eliz TUR 2:10.69 LARGE Emily GBR 2:11.07 ATKINSON Charlotte GBR 2:11.28 BACH Helena Rosendahl DEN 2:12.32 ZAVADOVA Barbora CZE 2:12.61 BILGIN Zehra-Duru TUR 2:14.18 CREVAR Anja SRB 2:14.40 LOEVBERG Emilie N NOR 2:14.54 NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna GRE 2:14.67

European Record Holder Katinka Hosszu and the Championship Record Holder, Mireia Belmonte, won’t start in this event. Hosszu entered only the 100m and 200m backstroke and 200 IM. Mireia Belmonte pulled out of the meet due to illness. Belmonte is the reigning Olympic Champion in the 200m fly. But there is a lot of speed in this event with the #1 in the World Ranking, Alys Thoms (GBR, 2:05,45) and the defending champion Franziska Hentke (GER). Hentke also is the 2017 World Championships silver medalist.

Alys Thomas took the lead in the intermediate results in heat 2 of 3 with a time of 2:07,86 followed by Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jakabos (2:09,46, heat 1). In heat 3, two Hungarians came in faster than Jakabos: Liliana Szilagyi swam the third fastest time overall in 2:09,02 and Boglarka Kapas also finished in 2:09,29 faster than Jakabos.

Also Italy had three swimmers among the 16 fastest, Ilaria Bianchi was the slowest in 2:10,43. Great Britain’s Charlotte Atkinson took the 13th spot after the heats but had to let go Alys Thomas and Emily Large into the semi-finals.

Men’s 100m Backstroke

World Record (WR): 51,85 – Ryan Murphy, 2016

World Junior Record (WJ): 52,97 – Kliment Kolesnikov, 2018

European Record (ER): 52,11 – Camille Lacourt, 2010

European Junior Record (EJ): 52,97 – Kliment Kolesnikov, 2018

Championship Record (CR): 52,11 – Camille Lacourt, 2010

Top 16 qualifiers:

RYLOV Evgeny RUS 52.91 KOLESNIKOV Kliment RUS 53.01 TARASEVICH Grigory RUS 53.34 SABBIONI Simone ITA 53.95 GLINTA Robert-Andrei ROU 54.01 CHRISTOU Apostolos GRE 54.40 GLANIA Jan-Philip GER 54.44 GREENBANK Luke GBR 54.47 TOUMARKIN Yakov Yan ISR 54.57 FERGUSON Conor IRL 54.61 DIENER Christian GER 54.63 FRANTA Tomas CZE 54.65 RYAN Shane IRL 54.67 WILLIAMS Brodie GBR 54.83 BOHUS Richard HUN 54.85 CECCON Thomas ITA 54.89 PYLE Nicholas GBR 54.89 BEDEL Paul Gabriel FRA 54.92

One thing is sure: A new European Champion has to be crowned in the men’s 100m backstroke because France’s Camille Lacourt retired from competitive swimming. Lacourt is the European and Championship Record Holder. But Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov is on the hunt for records and already has improved the 50m backstroke World Record yesterday.

The Russians set the top times: Evgeny Rylov took the top seed for tonight’s semi-final with a time of 52,91. Kliment Kolesnikov spread again some teenage speed spirit and was clocked at 53,01 ahead of his teammate Grigory Tarasevich (53,34). Tarasevich was the next victim of the “only two swimmers per nation can advance into the semi-finals rule”. Kolesnikov’s time was only o,o4 seconds slower than his own Junior World Record – Kolesnikov obviously IS on the hunt for the next record.

Women’s 200m Freestyle

World Record (WR): 1:52,98 – Federica Pellegrini, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:56,12 – Duo Shen, 2014

European Record (ER): 1:52,98 – Federica Pellegrini, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 1:56,78 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 1:55,33 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016

Top 16 qualifiers:

HEEMSKERK Femke NED 1:58,14 BONNET Charlotte FRA 1:58.30 GUZHENKOVA Anastasia RUS 1:58.81 HIBBOTT Holly GBR 1:58.92 COSTA SCHMID Melanie ESP 1:59.01 FOOS Reva GER 1:59.03 FAULKNER Eleanor GBR 1:59.19 GREENSLADE Kathryn GBR 1:59.26 GOSE Isabel Marie GER 1:59.27 DUMONT Valentine BEL 1:59.30 FABRE Margaux FRA 1:59.32 UGOLKOVA Maria SUI 1:59.37 SALAMATINA Valeriia RUS 1:59.47 ANDREEVA Viktoriia RUS 1:59.80 GEORGES Daniela POL 1:59.87 NEUMANN Robin Marian NED 1:59.91 KRIVONOGOVA Irina RUS 2:00.12 BRUHN Annika GER 2:00.22 GORIS Lotte BEL 2:00.34 PIETRUSCHKA Marie GER 2:00.50 GIRARDET Noemi SUI 2:00.64 ? swim-off SEGEL Janja SLO 2:00.64 ? swim-off

Neither the World Record Holder, Federica Pellegrini, nor the Championship Record Holder and defending champion, Sarah Sjöström, will start today. Pellegrini supported the 4x200m Mixed Freestyle relay yesterday with a solid time of 1:56,76 but won’t compete in the individual event. France’s Charlotte Bonnet is the current number five on the 2018 world leaderboard.

All went well for Netherland’s Femke Heemskerk who set the fastest time in 1:58,14. Charlotte Bonnet showed a relaxed 1:58,30, fast enough for the second place. The British women placed three ladies among the ten fastest. Kathryn Greenslade had to let go Holly Hibbott and Eleanor Faulkner into the next round. Four Russian women showed times between 1:58,81 (Anastasia Guhenkova) and 2:00,12 (Irina Krivonogova) – a good base for the women’s 4x200m Freestyle relay.

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

World Record (WR): 2:06,67 – Ipei Watanabe, 2007

World Junior Record (WJ): 2:09,39 – Anton Chupkov , 2017

, 2017 European Record (ER): 2:06,96 – Anton Chupkov , 2017

, 2017 European Junior Record (EJ): 2:09,64 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:07,47 – Marco Koch, 2014

Top 16 qualifiers:

CHUPKOV Anton RUS 2:07.70 PRIGODA Kirill RUS 2:08.91 KHOMENKO Ilya RUS 2:09.63 PIZZINI Luca ITA 2:10.18 MURDOCH Ross GBR 2:10.30 WILBY James GBR 2:10.81 KAMMINGA Arno NED 2:10.82 GREENE Darragh IRL 2:11.22 DORINOV Mikhail RUS 2:11.29 MATTSSON Matti FIN 2:11.44 KOPTYELOV Mykyta UKR 2:11.50 SIDLAUSKAS Andrius LTU 2:11.52 BAYER Valentin AUT 2:11.73 HORVATH David HUN 2:11.85 PERSSON Erik SWE 2:12.43 LAEUFFER Jacques SUI 2:12.57 ROTHBAUER Christopher AUT 2:12.61 ROGUSKI Bartlomiej POL 2:12.69

Russia’s Anton Chupkov won the bronze medal in yesterday’s 100m breaststroke in 58,96 which is an excellent time for a 200m breaststroke specialist. Chupkov ist the European Record Holder and will face today the defending champion Ross Murdoch. Five out of the eight finalists from yesterday’s 100m breaststroke final will compete in the double distance: Chupkov, James Wilby, Kirill Prigoda, Andrius Sidlauskas and Arno Kamminga.

The Russian men did it again and set the three fastest times with Anton Chupkov‘s 2:07,70, Kirill Prigoda‘s 2:08,91 and Ilya Khomenko‘s 2:09,63. Khomenko and Mikhail Dorinov (2:11,29) didn’t advance to the semi-finals. Chupkov improved his previous season-best time of 2:07,81 and stayed on the 3rd spot in the World Ranking.

James Wilby swam a lifetime-best in yesterday’s 100m breaststroke final with a time of 58,54 and was honoured with the silver medal behind Adam Peaty. Wilby showed a solid perfomance this morning with 2:10,81 in the double distance, worth the sixth place in the preliminaries results.

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle

World Record (WR): 6:58,55 – USA, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 7:10,95 – HUN, 2017

European Record (ER): 6:59,15 – RUS, 2010

European Junior Record (EJ): 7:10,95 – HUN, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 7:06,71 – RUS, 2010

Top 8 qualifiers: