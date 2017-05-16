2018 Commonwealth Games On The Line For English Swimmers In Budapest

Scotland was the first British nation to release its selection criteria for the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games set to take place in the Gold Coast, Australia, but England has followed suit with its own qualification standards. As with Scotland, Team England has set challenging time cuts in the hopes of bringing only the most likely medal candidates to the competition.

Per Swim England, up to a maximum of 32 swimmers will be selected for the roster, with additional selections for Para swimmers. The 32-swimmer roster will be generated in two phases, one via absolute discretionary invitations to athletes by the Commonwealth Games Federation, and the 2nd phase via competitive performances. The first of which is the FINA World Championships coming up this July.

Phase 2 nominations will be made based on performances achieved at the following competitions:

FINA World Championships, Budapest, Hungary: 23rd – 30th July 2017

World University Games, Taipei: 20th – 27th August 2017

FINA World Junior Championship, Indianapolis, USA

British Summer Championships, Sheffield: 25th – 30th July 2017

LEN European Junior Championships, Netanya, Israel: 28th June – 2nd July 2017

European Youth Olympic Festival, Gyor, Hungary: 24 th – 28th July 2017

Commonwealth Youth Games, Bahamas, 19th – 23rd July 2017

Although split times and relay lead-off times will not be considered, performance across all rounds of the aforementioned competitions will be taken into consideration, as long as the athletes have recorded a time that equals or betters the qualifying time listed in the table below. A maximum of 2 swimmers per event will be chosen to represent Team England in the Gold Coast and the criteria state that ‘nomination will be based on clear evidence of medal-winning potential.’