2018 ACC Diver of the Year Greg Duncan will Transfer to Arizona

2018 ACC Diver of the Year Greg Duncan will transfer from the University of North Carolina to Arizona, and have 3 years of eligibility remaining. He will be eligible to compete immediately as a sophomore during the 2018-2019 season.

Last season, Duncan was one of two UNC men who qualified for the NCAA Championships, along with Michael McBryan, and he finished 11th in the 3-meter springboard event to score the Tarheels’ only 6 points at NCAAs. That made him the 2nd-highest scoring freshman in that event, and one of just 3 nationally to score. A springboard specialist, he was also 23rd in the 1-meter event.

At the USA Diving Senior Summer Nationals in August of 2017, he won the 3-meter event and placed 2nd in the 1-meter event. He also won the 1-meter event at Junior Nationals that year, and was 3rd on 3-meter.

Duncan was the ACC Champion on the 1-meter and 3-meter events last season He was the only North Carolina diver to finish in an A-Final at last year’s ACC Championships (where he did dive platform, but was just 31st out of 33 competitors).

Arizona didn’t qualify any divers for the men’s NCAA Championship meet last season, but had a national champion as recently as 2012 when Ben Grado won the platform. Arizona announced earlier this month that they had hired John Appleman as their new head diving coach. He was formerly the head coach at the Ohio State University Diving Club. While Appleman was not Duncan’s high school coach, both are alums of the Dominion Dive Club in Fairfax, Virginia, and Appleman was a coach of the 2016 American World Junior Championships Team

 

MIKE IN DALLAS

i doubt he’ll be the only UNC diver/swimmer to be leaving.

