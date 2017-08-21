2017 World University Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

Competition at the 2017 World University Games continues with day 2 finals in Taipei. Tonight, we’ll see finals action in the men’s 50 fly, men’s 100 back, women’s 50 fly, men’s 100 breast, and women’s 200 back. Swimmers will also race in the semifinals of the women’s 100 free, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 IM, and men’s 200 free.

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

  • Meet Record: Jason Dunford (KEN), 23.09, 2009
  1. GOLD: Andrii Govorov, UKR, 22.90
  2. SILVER: Andrey Zhilkin, RUS, 23.40
  3. T-BRONZE: Henrique Martins, BRA, 23.54
  4. T-BRONZE: Andrii Khloptsov, UKR, 23.54

 

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – SEMIFINALS

  • Meet Record: Aliaksandra Herasimenia (BLR), 53.50, 2013

Top 8:

  1. Siobhan Haughey, HKG, 54.53
  2. Caroline Baldwin, USA, 54.95
  3. Larissa Martins, BRA, 55.05
  4. (T-4) Mariia Kameneva, RUS, 55.07
  5. (T-4) Veronica Burchill, USA, 55.07
  6. Katerine Savard, CAN, 55.27
  7. Aglaia Pezzato, ITA, 55.41
  8. Arina Openysheva, RUS, 55.42

 

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

  • Meet Record: Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 52.60, 2009
  1. GOLD: Justin Ress, USA, 53.29
  2. SILVER: Kosuke Hagino, JPN, 54.12
  3. BRONZE: Danas Rapsys, LTU, 54.17

 

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

  • Meet Record: Lu Ying (CHN), 25.72, 2015
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

  • Meet Record: Igor Borysik (UKR), 59.53, 2009
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

  • Meet Record: Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 1:05.48, 2013

 

MEN’S 200 IM – SEMIFINALS

  • Meet Record: Alex Vanderkaay (USA), 1:57.58, 2009

 

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

  • Meet Record: Stephanie Proud (GBR), 2:08.91, 2009
  1. GOLD:
  2. SILVER:
  3. BRONZE:

 

MEN’S 200 FREE – SEMIFINALS

  • Meet Record: Danila Izotov (RUS), 1:44.87, 2013

 

Wallaby

Justin Ress 53.2 for the win. Hagino second in 54.1. Taylor Dale all the way back in seventh with a 54.5. He was 54.0 in the semis

9 minutes 34 seconds ago
