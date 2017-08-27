2017 World Junior Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

The penultimate day of competition at the 2017 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships will feature 12 heats of men’s 100 free, 8 heats of women’s 100 fly, 5 heats of men’s 400 IM, 10 heats of women’s 50 free, 8 heats of men’s 50 breast, 2 heats of women’s 4×100 free, and 3 heats of women’s 1500 free.

On the men’s side, top-seeded Nandor Nemeth of HUN, 48.64, is nearly 1 second faster than his next closest competitor in the 100 free. Nemeth was instrumental in running down the USA in the men’s 4×200 free relay on Saturday night. Hugo Gonzalez of ESP, soon to be an Auburn Tiger, is #1 seed in the 400 IM with 4:17.27. In the 50 breast, World Junior Record-holder Nicolo Martinenghi of ITA leads the field by nearly half a second with 26.97. #2 seed American Michael Andrew, who has already won gold in the 50 back and 50 free, will look to unseat Martinenghi at the top.

The top seed in the women’s 100 fly is Rikako Ikee of JPN. She comes in with 56.86, 1.3 seconds faster than the field. Ikee broke the WJR in the 50 fly on Saturday night. Grace Ariola of USA (25.03) and Barbora Seemanova of CZE (25.06), seeded 1 and 2 in the 50 free, are 4/10 faster than the next wave of competitors.

Sunday, 27 August 2017

Men’s 100m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016

Meet: 48.47, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2015

Start list M100free

Breno Correia, BRA 49.79 Alex Ramos, ESP 49.80 Hayata Ito, JPN / Bartosz Piszczorowicz POL 49.96 – Nandor Nemeth, HUN 50.02 Alberto Mestre, VEN 50.14 Maxime Grousset, FRA 50.16 Elliot Clogg, GBR 50.18 Daniel Krueger, USA 50.22 Ivan Girev, RUS 50.39 Davide Nardini, ITA 50.41 Jordan Brunt AUS 50.46 Matthew Willenbring USA / Lucas Peixoto BRA 50.48 – Kregor Zirk, EST 50.49 Ruslan Gaziev, CAN 50.50

The first to pop a big time in heats of men’s 100 free was Marcel Primozic of SLO, who ripped a 51.55 to win heat 5, dropping 2.2 seconds. Two heats later Artur Barseghyan of ARM eclipsed that with 51.49, with Mohamed Ghaffari of TUN just behind in 51.60. SRB’s Aleksa Bobar was the first sub-51, going 50.65 to take heat 8. Italy’s Francesco Peron won the last heat before the circle seeds in 50.70.

Hayata Ito of JPN opened the championship heats with a 49.96, touching ahead of FRA’s Maxime Grousset (50.16) and GBR’s Elliot Clogg (50.18). In the next heat Alex Ramos of ESP cracked a 49.80 to win from the outside lane, over RUS’s Ivan Girev (50.39) and USA’s Matthew Willenbring (50.48).

Breno Correia of BRA won the final heat in 49.79, with POL’s Bartosz Piszczorowicz (49.96) and HUN’s Nandor Nemeth (50.02) just behind.

Women’s 100m Butterfly – heats

WJR: 56.46, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016

Meet: 58.28, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2015

(JPN), 2015 Start list W100fly

Rikako Ikee, JPN 58.93 Rebecca Smith, CAN 58.99 Emily Large, GBR 59.25 Regan Smith, USA 59.60 Suzuka Hasegawa, JPN 59.61 Mabel Zavaros, CAN 59.68 Sara Junevik, SWE 59.90 Polina Egorova, RUS 1:00.26 Hanna Rosvall, SWE 1:00.29 Keanna MacInnes, GBR 1:00.52 Sofya Lobova, RUS 1:00.65 Kayla Costa, AUS 1:01.04 Aleyna Ozkan, TUR 1:01.06 Julia Maria Mrozinski, GER 1:01.34 Cecilie Wiuff, DEN 1:01.38 Ana Maria Lamberto Garcia, ESP 1:01.41

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – heats

WJR: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016

Meet: 4:14.97, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013

Start list M400IM

Women’s 50m Freestyle – heats

WJR: 24.48, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

(JPN), 2017 Meet: 25.02, Rozaliy Nasretdinova (RUS), 2013

Start list W50free

Men’s 50m Breaststroke – heats

WJR: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 2017

Meet: 27.74, Peter John Stevens (SLO), 2013

Start list M50breast

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats

WJR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015

Meet: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015

Start list W4x100free

