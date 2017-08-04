2017 U.S. Open: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Like day 1, there will only be two events on tap for day 3 preliminaries from East Meadow, with the 400 IM and 100 fly on the schedule.

Top seed in the men’s 400 IM Gunnar Bentz has scratched in order to focus on the 100 fly, where he’s seeded 6th. You can check out all scratches from day 3 prelims here.

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

U.S. Open Meet: 4:38.38, Katie Hoff, 2006

A massive breaststroke leg gave France’s Fantine LeSaffre a sizeable lead in the sixth and final heat of the women’s 400 IM, touching in a final time of 4:44.55 to qualify 1st for tonight’s final. Mia Nonnenberg of Alabama had a strong front half and held on for 2nd in the heat, qualifying 5th in 4:47.30, and Savanna Faulconer was right behind to take 3rd and qualify 6th overall.

Sharli Brady of Missouri duked it out with Kay Sargent and Matea Samardzic in the first circle-seeded heat, using a strong freestyle leg to win the heat and qualify 2nd overall in 4:46.64. Sargent (4:46.99) and Samardzic (4:47.19) sit 3rd and 4th.

Hannah Burns of Gator and Vanessa Pearl of Metroplex came in behind them in the 5th heat and squeak into finals in the 7th and 8th position, leaving Ashley Neidigh (4:50.46), Margaret Aroesty (4:51.07) and Meaghan Raab (4:51.43) on the outside looking in.

Men’s 400 IM Prelims

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps, 2008

U.S. Open Meet: 4:11.11, Sebastien Rousseau, 2013

Michigan’s Charlie Swanson put on a dominant display in the first of two circle-seeded heats in the men’s 400 IM, clearing the field by over six seconds to take the top time of the morning in 4:18.02. His breaststroke leg was particularly impressive, splitting a world class 1:10.11.

The last heat featured five of the eventual finalists, led by Longhorn Aquatics’ Sam Stewart who was swimming out in lane 9. Stewart mowed down collegiate teammate Jonathan Roberts on the breaststroke leg and sailed to the heat win in 4:19.81, followed by Roberts (4:21.84) and Kieran Smith (4:22.26), as they qualified 2nd through 4th overall.

Swimming out of heat 4, Andrew Brady dropped over six seconds from his seed time to qualify for the A-final 5th in 4:23.38.

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

American Record: 55.98, Dana Vollmer, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

U.S. Open Meet: 58.18, Elaine Breeden, 2009

Both Amanda Kendall and Cassidy Bayer posted prelim times faster than they managed in either prelims or finals at U.S. World Trials in June, putting them atop the leaderboard heading into tonight in times of 58.22 and 58.97 respectively. Kendall’s swim just misses the meet record by four one-hundredths, while Bayer’s time puts her 6th all-time in the 17-18 age group.

They each won their respective heats, and France’s Marie Wattel, who won the 100 free on day 1, won the other circle-seeded heat to qualify 3rd overall in 59.34.

Vanessa Krause and Lauren Case also cracked a minute to qualify 4th and 5th, and Indiana’s Christie Jensen knocked over a second off her seed to take 6th. #4 seed coming in Eva Merrell declared a false-start.

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

American Record: 49.82, Michael Phelps, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 50.22, Michael Phelps, 2009

U.S. Open Meet: 51.65, Tom Shields, 2013

Cal’s Matthew Josa stormed to the top time of the morning in the 10th and final heat, hitting the wall in 52.36 to just miss his season-best of 52.33 from World Trials. John Shebat touched 2nd in 53.08, qualifying him 5th for tonight’s championship final.

Andrew Liang (52.94) and Tripp Cooper (52.97) had near identical splits from heat 9, as they take the 2nd and 3rd spots heading into finals, while Miles Smachlo (53.49) and Sam Pomajevich (53.54) qualify for their second A-final of the meet in 7th and 8th.

Maxime Rooney won heat 8 and qualifies 4th in 53.00. Gunnar Bentz initially out-touched Rooney by 0.01, but was disqualified.

Zach Harting (53.94), Long Gutierrez (53.99) and Nicolas Albiero (54.05) were among those relegated to the B-final, while Michael Andrew (54.49) will swim in the C-final.