USA Swimming Releases 2017 U.S. Junior Nationals Psych Sheets

2017 U.S. JUNIOR NATIONALS

The 2017 U.S. Junior Nationals will be held in Long Island next week, running from August 8th-12th in the same pool that’s hosting the currently running U.S. Open. There is a ton of young talent set to race next week, and we’ve outlined below some of the biggest names and races to watch for at the meet.

PSYCH SHEETS

Dakota Luther of Austin Swim Club is perhaps the biggest name racing this week, based on the fact that she made the 2017 Worlds team and made it to the 200 fly semifinals there. She’s the top seed in that race as well as the #2 seed in the 100 fly, and she’s also entered in the 100, 200, 400 free and the 200 and 400 IM.

The women’s sprints/strokes are looking very stacked. LIAC’s Margaret Aroesty, Magnolia’s Lucie Nordmann, Aquazots’ Eva Merrell, and Gator Swim Club’s Isabel Ivey are all over things in multiple events. Aroesty is entered in 8 events, holding top seeds in the 100 and 200 breast and the 200 and 400 IM. Nordmann is the top seed in both backstrokes, while Ivey is seeded very highly across her six events (50, 100, 200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, 200 IM). Merrell is the top 100 fly seed and #2 in both backstrokes behind Nordmann.

Nordmann, Merrell, and Ivey are part of what will be a fantastic 100 free. The three of them, led by Ivey at 54.95, are part of a group of 7 girls seeded under 56 seconds. Waves Bloomington’s Grace Ariola (55.05), Brea’s Kenisha Liu (55.35), Lakeside’s Lauren Pitzer (55.79) and Carmel’s Kelly Pash (55.96) are the other four girls under 56. Ariola is also the #2 seed in the 50 free behind Makos’ Anya Goeders.

On the other end of the spectrum, the distance events on the girls’ side will be hotly-contested. After just winning the 400 free US Open title, Erica Sullivan from Sandpipers of Nevada headlines as the top seed in the 400, 800, and 1500 frees. She’ll feel some heat from La Mirada’s Taylor Ault, though, along with names like Madelyn Donohoe of The Fish and Miranda Heckman of Pleasanton Seahawks. NBAC’s Easop Lee is also going to be making waves next week, as the top seed in the 200 free who will also race the 400, 800, and 1500 free, along with the 400 IM.

For the boys, Carson Foster and Jake Foster of Mason Manta Rays are two big names who are all over the psych sheets. Carson and Jake are seeded 1st and 2nd, respectively, in the 200 IM, while Carson is the top seed in both backstrokes and 5th in the 200 free. Jake is seeded 1st in the 400 IM and 4th in the 200 breast, while both will race the 200 fly and a couple other events.

The men’s 100 breast will get a great matchup between Penn Charter’s Reece Whitley and King Aquatic Club’s Daniel Roy, two of the top breaststrokers in 17-18 history. Whitley is seeded 1st at 1:00.95, with Roy 2nd at 1:01.72– it’s one of just two races for Whitley (the other being the 100 free), while Roy is the favorite for the 200 breast. Whitley will be racing all three breaststroke distances at World Junior Championships later this month, while Roy is set to race the 200 breast.

We’ll get to see world junior record holder Alexei Sancov of Terrapins in action, along with three more members of the U.S. World Juniors roster. Sancov, a Moldovan Olympian, is the top seed in the 100 and 200 free, as well as 3rd in the 200 IM. Meanwhile, Irvine Novaquatics’ Andrew Koustik, Bolles’ Will Davis, and North Texas Nadadores’ Jack LeVant are going to race at World Juniors and they’re racing at U.S. Jr Nationals, too. Koustik is top seed in the 200 fly and Davis in the 50 free, while LeVant is seeded #2 in the 200 fly and 200 free and #3 in the 100 fly.