2017 Arena PSS – Austin: Canada’s Harvey Scratches 800 Free on Day 3

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Swimmers are gearing up for the 3rd and final prelims session of the 2017 Arena Pro Swim at Austin. This morning’s action will include the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 IM. The women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free heats will take place at the end of the session, but the top 8 seeded swimmers in each of those events will swim in finals only.

On the women’s side, Canada’s Penny Oleksiak is out of the 200 fly, where she was the 11th seed. Oleksiak was listed in the psych sheets for this meet, but opted to stay at home and sit this one out. In the 200 fly, #7 Isabella Rongione and #10 seed Sarah Darcel have scratched out of the 200 fly as well. Allie Raab (#3) and Tara-Lynn Nicholas (#5), who were both seeded in the top 8, have scratched out of the 100 breast. Top 8 seeds Joy Field (#4) and Gabriele Kopenski (#6) are out of the 800 free. Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey, who has had a great meet so far, is opting out of the 800 free as well.

Jonathan Gomez and Trenton Julian, who were seeded 2nd and 4th respectively in the 200 fly, are among the impactful scratches for the men. Arkady Vyatchanin, who was entered in the psych sheet but hasn’t raced at this meet, has scratched the 100 back, where he was the #3 seed. NC State’s Justin Ress, who was seeded 7thin the 100 back and 9th in the 200 IM, won’t be at this meet. In the 1500 free, #5 Matthew Hirschberger and #7 Michael Brinegar have scratched out.

Full list of scratches from swimmers seeded in the top 24: