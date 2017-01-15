2017 Arena PSS – Austin: Canada’s Harvey Scratches 800 Free on Day 3

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN
- January 13-15th, 2017
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
Swimmers are gearing up for the 3rd and final prelims session of the 2017 Arena Pro Swim at Austin. This morning’s action will include the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 IM. The women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free heats will take place at the end of the session, but the top 8 seeded swimmers in each of those events will swim in finals only.
On the women’s side, Canada’s Penny Oleksiak is out of the 200 fly, where she was the 11th seed. Oleksiak was listed in the psych sheets for this meet, but opted to stay at home and sit this one out. In the 200 fly, #7 Isabella Rongione and #10 seed Sarah Darcel have scratched out of the 200 fly as well. Allie Raab (#3) and Tara-Lynn Nicholas (#5), who were both seeded in the top 8, have scratched out of the 100 breast. Top 8 seeds Joy Field (#4) and Gabriele Kopenski (#6) are out of the 800 free. Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey, who has had a great meet so far, is opting out of the 800 free as well.
Jonathan Gomez and Trenton Julian, who were seeded 2nd and 4th respectively in the 200 fly, are among the impactful scratches for the men. Arkady Vyatchanin, who was entered in the psych sheet but hasn’t raced at this meet, has scratched the 100 back, where he was the #3 seed. NC State’s Justin Ress, who was seeded 7thin the 100 back and 9th in the 200 IM, won’t be at this meet. In the 1500 free, #5 Matthew Hirschberger and #7 Michael Brinegar have scratched out.
Full list of scratches from swimmers seeded in the top 24:
- W 200 fly– #7 Isabella Rongione, #10 Sarah Darcel, #11 Penny Oleksiak, #16 Natalia Jaspeado, #19 Grace Ritch
- M 200 fly– #2 Jonathan Gomez, #4 Trenton Julian, #10 Lucca Martins, #11 Jarod Hatch, #19 Elijah Patrick, #21 Stefan Milosevic
- W 100 breast– #3 Allie Raab, #5 Tara-Lynn Nicholas, #11 Sarah Darcel, #12 Rachel Ramey, #16 Julia-Jane Eskew, #21 Emma Garfield, #23 Maddie Witzke
- M 100 breast– #13 James Daugherty, #15 Ronen Faur, #16 Geoffrey Carter, #20 Stefan Popov, #22 Ariel Spektor, #23 Colson Zucker
- W 100 back– #13 Carolina Colorado, #24 Sophie Skinner
- M 100 back– #3 Arkady Vyatchanin, #7 Justin Ress, #19 Tai Long Singh, #22 Tenny Chong
- W 200 IM– #6 Sarah Darcel, #18 Kirsty McLauchlan
- M 200 IM– #9 Justin Ress, #16 Trenton Julian
- W 800 free– #4 Joy Field, #6 Gabriele Kopenski, #10 Isabella Rongione, #11 Natalia Jaspeado, #15 Zoe Gawronska, #16 Kaitlynn Sims, #18 Taylor Pike, #19 Maggie Emary, #22 Allie Fogleman, #23 Mary-Sophie Harvey
- M 1500 free– #5 Matthew Hirschberger, #7 Michael Brinegar, #12 Mikey Calvillo, #20 Christian Scherubl, #23 Daniel Blake, #24 Nick Smith
