Jacob Pebley: “I thought I was going 1:56.9” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

Reported by Coleman Hodges.

MEN’S 200 BACK

Cal’s Jacob Pebley threw down a 1:55.95 to dominate the 200 back final, taking it out in 56.22 and extending his lead on the 2nd 100 with a 59.33 to bring home the gold. Sean Lehane and Hennessey Stuart raced into the finish, with Lehane just out-touching Stuart in 2:00.33 to Stuart’s 2:00.47.

CUDA’s 14-year-old Harrison Lierz finished 7th in 2:04.47, making him the 6th fastest 13-14 swimmer of all time.