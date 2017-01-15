Jacob Pebley: “I thought I was going 1:56.9” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
Reported by Coleman Hodges.
MEN’S 200 BACK
- Jacob Pebley, 1:55.95
- Sean Lehane, 2:00.33
- Hennessey Stuart, 2:00.47
Cal’s Jacob Pebley threw down a 1:55.95 to dominate the 200 back final, taking it out in 56.22 and extending his lead on the 2nd 100 with a 59.33 to bring home the gold. Sean Lehane and Hennessey Stuart raced into the finish, with Lehane just out-touching Stuart in 2:00.33 to Stuart’s 2:00.47.
CUDA’s 14-year-old Harrison Lierz finished 7th in 2:04.47, making him the 6th fastest 13-14 swimmer of all time.
Great swim!