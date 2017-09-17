The 2017 Amsterdam Swim Cup Will Be Held in SCM

2017 Amsterdam Swim Cup

The 2017 edition of the Amsterdam Swim Cup will be held from October 20th-22nd at the Sloterparkbad in Amsterdam. The meet has traditionally been held in long course meters, having been used, among other things, as a qualifying meet for the 2016 Olympic Games.

This year, however, organizers have decided to make the event a short course meters meet. They say that this is partially in preparation for the European Short Course Swimming Championships that will be held in Copenhagen from December 13th-17th, though in past years preceding the European Short Course Championships the meet has remained in a LCM course.

The meet, as always, will also feature a Paralympic program in addition to the standard FINA World Championship schedule.

This meet traditionally draws in swimmers from around Europe as an alternative to, or sometimes a supplement to, the existing World Cup meets. 4 current Dutch Records, including the men’s LCM 50 free mark from last year’s meet (Jesse Puts, 21.82), have been set at this meet.