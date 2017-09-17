Freshman Molnar Wins 4, Alabama Sweeps Delta State In Opener

MEET STATS

September 15, 2017

M: Alabama def Delta State 231-69

W: Alabama def Delta State 235-65

DSU Aquatics Center, Cleveland, MS

25y

Meet Results

Alabama swept Delta State in the first dual meet of the 2017-2018 NCAA season.

On the women’s side, Hungarian freshman Flora Molnar was the biggest contributor, winning four events in her NCAA debut. The 2016 Olympian was an immediate sprint power for Alabama – though the overall times in the meet weren’t overly impressive, Molnar was well ahead of the competition in all of her races.

She went 23.19 to win the 50 free (her Olympic event) by six tenths of a second. The 100 fly was a 54.31 win on a margin of 1.3 seconds for Molnar. And she finished the day leading off the 400 free relay in 50.44 – that would have been enough to win the 100 free by almost a second.

It was a big day for the ‘Bama rookie class, with Leonie Kullman also winning two individuals: the 200 free (1:51.43) and 500 free (4:59.43).

Alabama also got two wins apiece from Paige Matherson (1000 free in 10:25.92; 200 fly in 2:01.99) and Justine Macfarlane (100 breast in 1:03.07; 200 breast in 2:16.73).

Alabama swept 11 of 12 events, losing only the 100 back to Delta State freshman Lucia Martinelli in 56.66.

For the men, Alabama’s butterfliers were maybe most impressive. Luke Kaliszak was 47.7 on the 400 medley relay swimming fly, and later on, Laurent Bams topped that with a 47.19 to win the individual 100 fly.

Robert Howard doubled up in the 200 free (1:39.74) and 500 free (4:38.33), while Kyle Maas took the 200 back (1:51.16) and 200 IM (1:51.79).

Delta State won two events on the men’s side, back to back. That run started with freshman Guilio Brugnoni going 48.71 to blow out the 100 back field, and continued with a 56.64 win for senior Cody Lavoie in the 100 breast.

Full results