2017 Victorian Open SC Championships Recap

2017 Victorian Open Short Course Championships

Saturday, September 16th & Sunday, September 17th

Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center Indoor Pool

25m

The 2017 Victorian Open Short Course Championships quietly concluded in Melbourne tonight, with state-wide age and open competition hitting the 25m pool. 2017 World Championships swimmers Josh Beaver, Dan Cave, Mack Horton and Kotuku Ngawati were among those competing over the 2-day meet, which held timed finals both in the morning and afternoon of each day.

Meet Highlights

24-year-old Beaver raced across 4 individual events, taking gold in the men’s 100m backstroke to kick-off his campaign. He clocked a time of 53.32 to take the event, before finishing 3rd in both the 100m and 50m distances of the same discipline. In the former, Beaver finished in 1:58.40, with Nunawading swimmer Bowen Gough taking the title in 1:57.26. Kazimir Boskovic won silver in 1:57.61. In the latter sprint, Andrew Rice was the winner in a mark of 25.39, followed by Nicholas Findeisen in his time of 26.08. Beaver’s bronze came with his time of 26.10.

Beaver also uncharacteristically took on the 400m freestyle where he finished 4th overall in a time of 3:57.48. Boskovic edged the field for gold in the race, clocking a winning time of 3:53.60.

Olympic gold medalist Horton raced in several off events on the weekend, which included the 100m IM, 400mIM and 100m freestyle. The 21-year-old placed 20th in the 100m IM with a time of 1:00.46, while he saw his time of 4:45.96 in the 400IM garner 10th place. The Melbourne Vicentre swimmer touched in 53.35 to finish in 33rd place in the 100m freestyle, while his mark of 1:54.27 wound up 17th in the 200m free. Horton did strike gold as a member of his club’s winning 4x100m freestyle relay.

Ngawati topped the podium across the 2 sprint IM events, finishing in 1:00.67 in the 100m IM and 2:12.87 in the 200m IM for gold in each. Trinity Aquatics’ Keryn McMaster was the winner of the 400m IM, clocking 4:40.13.

MVC swimmer Cave was able to nab the 50m breaststroke win, touching in 27.90.

Please note that team scores were not available at the time of original publishing.