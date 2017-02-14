2017 ACC Women’s Championships, Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Standard Time)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Live on ACC Network Extra 6 – 8:30PM

Day Two of the 2017 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships takes place tonight in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center. The women’s swimmers will compete in the 500 free, 200 yard IM, 50 free, and 200 yard free relay. In between the 50 free and 200 free relay, the women’s 1 meter diving final will be held.

The biggest swimming name in the meet is Olympic gold medalist and NCAA Champion Leah Smith. Smith is completing her senior season as a Wahoo, and already has 4 NCAA individual titles to her name. She has already picked up her first ACC Championship of the meet in the 800 free relay, which she led off last night. Smith is currently seeded first in the 500 free after prelims, with an automatic qualifying time of 4:31.60.

Another big name to keep an eye on is Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, who had the fastest split in the 800 free relay by far. She split a blistering 1:41.12, which was more than 1.5 seconds faster than the rest of the field. Comerford is currently seeded 4th with a 4:41.02.

The 50 free will be the race to watch, with four swimmers dipping under 22 seconds in prelims. Those swimmers belong to instate rivals: the University of North Carolina and NC State. UNC will be relying on veterans Caroline Baldwin (21.78) and Sarah Hitchens (21.99) to hold off NC State’s talented underclassmen, Freshman Ky-lee Perry (21.80) and Sophomore Courtney Caldwell (21.99).

Women’s 500 Free

Women’s 200 IM

Women’s 50 Free

Women’s 1-Meter Diving

Ayla Bonniwell, FSU (320.85) Wally Layland, Miami (308.50) Molly Carlson, FSU (307.65)

Women’s 200 Free Relay