Caeleb Dressel Scorches 17.90 50 Free Split on Gator 200 Medley Relay

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel was a man on a mission when he dove in as the Gators’ 200 medley relay anchor at the 2017 SEC Championships. The Gators sat in 7th place when he entered the pool, but Dressel couldn’t be stopped. He tore through the water to bring the Gators back into the race, clocking a 17.90 split to become just the 2nd man to ever split under 18 seconds. When he touched the wall, the Gators had won it in 1:23.44.
What’s even more incredible to think about is that Dressel ran down a group men who swam 18-mid splits, making a considerably fast time look almost pedestrian. Alabama freshman Zane Waddell (18.59) and Texas A&M senior Cory Bolleter (18.62) also put up very fast splits to help their teams land a spot on the podium.
The only other man to have ever split under 18 seconds is USC’s Vlad Morozov, who swam the 3rd leg of their 200 free relay in 17.86, back at the 2013 NCAA Championships.
Amazing!!!!!
wow
In 2005, Frederick Bousquet became the first man under 19 seconds. Now, 12 years later, Dressel is insanely close to sub 18. It’s amazing how far the sport has come since then. I honestly think we may be getting close to the limits of how fast man can swim in SCY, at least in some events.
I know this is an unpopular sentiment, but I’ll write it anyway. It’s time to switch to scm. These 25y pools can’t contain these sprinters anymore. Plus, I’d like to see Dressel, Schooling, Ledecky, Manuel, etc set world records at NCAA. It’s time.
I was a timer at the 2007 SEC at UK. It seemed like it took 5 minutes for the water to settle after the sprint relays. I can only imagine how much of a washing machine Georgia Tech was during NCAA last year with those high flat walls at the start and turn ends.
I <3 Dressel-sama! Looks like I will have to add a Dressel body pillow to the collection! (๑♡⌓♡๑)