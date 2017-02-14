Caeleb Dressel Scorches 17.90 50 Free Split on Gator 200 Medley Relay

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Live results

Live Video (finals)

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel was a man on a mission when he dove in as the Gators’ 200 medley relay anchor at the 2017 SEC Championships. The Gators sat in 7th place when he entered the pool, but Dressel couldn’t be stopped. He tore through the water to bring the Gators back into the race, clocking a 17.90 split to become just the 2nd man to ever split under 18 seconds. When he touched the wall, the Gators had won it in 1:23.44.

What’s even more incredible to think about is that Dressel ran down a group men who swam 18-mid splits, making a considerably fast time look almost pedestrian. Alabama freshman Zane Waddell (18.59) and Texas A&M senior Cory Bolleter (18.62) also put up very fast splits to help their teams land a spot on the podium.

The only other man to have ever split under 18 seconds is USC’s Vlad Morozov, who swam the 3rd leg of their 200 free relay in 17.86, back at the 2013 NCAA Championships.