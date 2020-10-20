200 SCM Butterfly Mei Eddie Wang Ne Set Kiya New World Junior Record

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 1

Eddie Wang, jo ki apni home country mei Wang Kuan-hung ke naam se jaane jaate hai, ne 200 short course meter butterfly mei World Junior Record set kiya hai.

Wang, jo ki Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) ko represent karte hai internationally, ne Cali Condors ko represent karte huye is weekend huye ISL 2020 ke opening meet mei 200 fly mei third finish kiya. Isne Daiya Seto ke 1:51.30 ke 2012 mei set kiye gaye record ko bhi break kiya hai. Ye previous FINA-recognized benchmark tha jisse wo us event mei first official World Junior Record Holder bane the.

Comparative Splits:

DAIYA SETO EDDIE WANG Benchmark – 2012 New Record – 2020 50m 25.34 24.98 100m 28.82 28.39 150m 28.60 28.50 200m 28.54 28.92 Final Time 1:51.30 1:50.79

Old Taiwan record (1:52.38) bhi Wang ke naam hi tha jise unhone 2018 FINA World Cup jo ki Singapore mei hua tha usme banaya tha.

Wang, jo ki January 23, 2002 mei born huye the next year se pahle 19 ke nahi hone wale hai. Under FINA rules for World Junior Records, male swimmers jis year mei 18 years ke honge us year ke December 31st se age-eligible honge.

Ye Taiwanese Record holder bhi hai 100 fly (52.68) aur 200 fly (1:55.72) long course mei aur 100 fly (51.81) short course mei.