2-sport athlete Walker Slay will join Chapman University with school-leading times (2024)

Walker Slay of Kailua, Hawaii, is headed to Chapman University this fall. Slay, a graduate of Le Jardin Academy, swam for Aulea Swim Club throughout his age group career. Slay also played water polo throughout high school, and looks to continue being a dual sport athlete throughout college.

I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career at Chapman University. Thank you to my parents, coaches, and mentors who have helped with this process. Go Panthers!

In February, at the Mark Takai State Championships, Slay established a new personal best in his 2 primary events, the 200 free and 500 free. He swam a 1:46.41 in prelims of the 200 free before taking 7th in finals with a 1:46.80. He went on to place 3rd in the 500 free, swimming a time of 4:48.21.

Just 2 weeks later at the 2024 Hawai’i State Championships, Slay recorded 3 personal bests, in the 100 free (49.32), 100 back (55.50), and 1000 free (10:07.16). In the 1000 free, Slay placed 3rd to take over 4 seconds off his previous best of 10:11.45. He additionally swam the 200 free (1:46.86) for 10th and 200 back (1:59.30), also for 10th. Slay contributed to Auela’s relays as well, splitting a 48.81 in the 400 free relay and a 26.58 leading off the 200 medley relay.

Best times:

100 free – 49.32

200 free – 1:46.41

500 free – 4:48.21

1000 free – 10:07.16

1650 free – 16:56.63

Chapman University, a Division III program, is located in Orange, California and a member of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC). The Panthers are led by Juliet Suess, who is heading into her 3rd season with the team. At the 2024 SCIAC Championships, Chapman finished 3rd, their highest finish in program history.

To final at the 2024 SCIAC Championships, it took times of 1:44.74/4:44.81 in the 200/500 free. Slay’s 1650 free however, would have placed 11th, higher than any other Chapman swimmer. This year, freshman Trenten Calloway led the Panther’s mid-distance group, owning a best of 4:34.49 in the 500 free. Slay will be an impactful addition for Champan regardless, as his 500 free would have ranked 2nd while his 1650 would have ranked 1st.

Slay will be joined by Ethan Miller (fly), Bennet Russo (back/free), and Ryan Musich (free/IM) in Chapman’s 2028.

