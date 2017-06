Drei Events zum Wettkampfprogramm Schwimmen in Tokio 2020 ergänzt

Aquatics Passes Athletics For Most Finals At 2020 Olympics With additions of three more medal events at the 2020 Olympics, the discipline of aquatics will overtake athletics for the most total Olympic finals, 49 to 48.

Distance Events and Mixed Medley Relay Added to Tokyo Olympics World record holder Katie Ledecky will have the opportunity to win the first Olympic gold in the women’s 1500m freestyle at the 2020 Olympic Games.