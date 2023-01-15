17-Year-Old Canadian Ella Jansen Cements Status as Rising Star at Future College Home

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Ella Jansen gave the University of Tennessee a taste of what’s coming to campus in the fall of 2024 while competing at the Pro Swim Series stop this week in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The 17-year-old Canadian etched her name into the national record books with her 100 butterfly victory in 58.92, which came on the back end of a tough 200 free/100 fly double on Thursday night. It was her first time sub-59 in the event, lowering her previous best of 59.27 set last March.

The new lifetime best moved Jansen up to No. 5 in Canada’s 15-17 age group rankings.

Canadian Girls’ 15-17 All-Time Rankings, 100 Butterfly (LCM)

Penny Oleksiak (Toronto Swim Club), 56.46 – 2016 Olympic Games Noemie Thomas (UBC Dolphins Swim Club), 57.96 – 2013 Fran Crippen Meet Katerine Savard (Club De Natation CSQ), 57.97 – 2011 World Trials Rebecca Smith (Scarborough Swim Club), 58.07 – 2017 World Junior Championships Ella Jansen (Etobicoke Swim Club), 58.92 – 2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville Hanna Henderson (Etobicoke Swim Club), 59.06 – 2019 World Junior Championships Summer McIntosh (Etobicoke Swim Club), 59.28 – 2022 Souther Zone Section Mabel Zavaros (Oakville Aquatic Club), 59.29 – 2017 Pro Swim Series – Atlanta Maggie MacNeil (London Aquatic Club), 59.54 – 2017 Mel Zajac International Hannah Genich (Scarborough Swim Club), 59.69 – 2016 ASA Summer Championships

Jansen is also now the 12th-fastest Canadian of all time in the event. Before she first broke the one-minute barrier last March, her best time in 2021 was a 1:01.25 and her previous best from 2020 was a 1:02.11.

On Saturday, Jansen set another personal best in the 100 free, reaching the wall in 56.21 to lower her previous-best mark of 56.59 from last April. On Friday, she claimed third place in the 200 fly in 2:12.62 after leading for the first 150 meters of the race.

The Etobicoke Swimming product showed off her versatility by nearly lowering her lifetime best in the 200 free with a 1:53.35 during the first leg of Thursday’s double, coming just .15 seconds shy of her personal best from last March.

At Ontario Junior Internationals last month, Jansen clocked three times that would have made A-finals at last month’s Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Jansen posted a 1:53.35 in the 200 free, which would have qualified second and placed eighth in the final. She also went 8:16.36 in the 800 free and 4:29.79 in the 400 IM, both of which would have placed fifth at Short Course Worlds.

Summer McIntosh will likely never take her talents to the NCAA, but fortunately for fans of college swimming, Canada’s next-best young prospect seems slated to burst onto the scene next year.