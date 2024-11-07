13-Year-Old Sullivan Benes Hits 9:32 1000 Free At Sandpipers Pumpkin Meet

2024 CA SAND Pumpkin Meet

October 18-20, 2024

Las Vegas, Nevada

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Sandpipers Pumpkin Invite”

Desert Storm Swimming’s Sullivan Benes, 13, put up a blistering time of 9:32.71 in the 1000 freestyle at the Sandpipers’ Pumpkin Meet in October, taking off more than 18 seconds from his previous best of 9:51.06.

The swim ranks Benes 2nd for 13-year-old boys this season, only trailing Revolution Aquatic Club’s Joey Eaddy, who went 9:31.99 the same weekend at the CRIM October Specialty. Both swims are some of the fastest times we’ve seen from 13-year-olds in the last decade.

Dating back to the 2013-14 season, Benes is the 9th-fastest 13-year-old in the event, with everyone bunched up in the high-9:20/low-9:30 range, with the exception of Luka Mijatovic, who is lightyears ahead of the pack at 8:59.

13-Year-Old Boys’ 1000 Freestyle (SCY) Rankings, 2013-14 To Present

Benes’ time was also done an altitude, with the altitude-adjusted time coming in at 9:26.41.

He also swam to personal bests in the 200 back (2:00.24), 200 breast (2:12.70) and 200 fly (2:01.59), not adjusting for altitude. Benes also logged a time of 1:49.80 in the 200 free, with his PB sitting at 1:45.95 set in September, and his 23.69 clocking in the 50 free was just two one-hundredths shy of his best time set last season.

On the girls’ side, U.S. Olympians Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein highlighted the action, combining for six individual wins while going head-to-head in the 500 freestyle.

Grimes won the event in a time of 4:40.06, while Weinstein was a distant runner-up in 4:45.05. Grimes also paced the 100 free (50.06) and 100 fly (53.62), while Weinstein led the 200 free (1:46.29), 200 IM (2:02.55) and 200 breast (2:19.58), setting a new best time in the latter.

Weinstein also set a PB in the 100 back, clocking 56.26 to place a close 2nd to Sandpipers teammate Applejean Gwinn (56.20).

Gwinn, a UCLA commit, also won the 400 IM (4:25.48), and was the runner-up in the 200 free (1:52.41), 200 IM (2:03.06) and 3rd in the 100 fly (56.54).

Other Highlights