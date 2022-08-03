12-Year-Old Audrey Derivaux Hits 1:01.88 100 Fly, #2 11-12 Girl All-Time

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

12 year old Audrey Derivaux of Jersey Wahoos swam a 1:01.88 in prelims of the girls 100 butterfly on day 3 of US Junior Nationals in Irvine, California.

That was a best time for the 12 year old and she now moves up from #3 to #2 in the 11-12 age group in the event. Notably, Derivaux passes up Claire Curzan who represented the US in the 100 fly at both the 2020 Olympics as well as at the 2022 World Championships. Derivaux’s previous best stood at a 1:02.38 which she swam in early July of this year.

Derivaux now sits only behind National Age Group (NAG) record holder Cassidy Bayer who swam a time of 1:01.75 back in summer 2012. Derivaux will have a chance to break that record tonight as her best time of this morning earned her a 23rd place finish, earning a spot in the C final.

Top 10 All-Time 11-12 Age Group 100 Butterfly LCM

Cassidy Bayer, 1:01.75 Audrey Derivaux, 1:01.88 Claire Curzan, 1:02.13 Dana Vollmer, 1:02.49 Abigail Ninan, 1:02.81 Justina Kozan, 1:03.24 Stella Todd and Camille Murray, 1:03.30 Tie Zoe Skirboll, 1:03.43 Amanda Ray, 1:03.51

The 12 year old has now dropped about a second and a half off of her best time in the last year as last summer she swam a 1:03.38 in mid July.

This is now the third individual event of the meet that Derivaux has made a statement as she became the #2 11-12 200 flyer on day 1 and the #3 11-12 400 IMer on day 2. She also will be swimming the 200 back in day 3 prelims.