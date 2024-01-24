Zhier Fan: ‘At the end of the (2023) summer, I didn’t feel like where I needed to be’

#1/#16 ARIZONA STATE @ #8/#6 STANFORD

January 19, 2024

Avery Aquatic Center Stanford, California

SCY (25 yards)

Live Results

Results also available on Meet Mobile: “Arizona State @ Stanford”

Team Scores Women: Stanford (191.5 points) – ASU (98.5 points) Men: ASU (156.5 points) – Stanford (115.5 points)



Zhier Fan is back for the Stanford Cardinal, clocking times of 52.2 and 1:54.9 in the 100/200 breast against Arizona State. Both of these times are within half a second of what he went at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships.

After the summer of 2023, Fan felt that he needed to focus on swimming to be where he wanted to be in the pool heading into both the college championship season and the 2024 Olympic Trials. Fan opted to take the fall quarter off from Stanford and train with his home club team in the Dallas metro area.