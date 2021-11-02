Zazz the Polymath Swims One of the Fastest Relay Splits in History in Kazan

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Prelim Recap

Lorenzo Zazzeri, whose star first rose to prominence during the pandemic because of his artwork, not his swimming, continues to build a massive athletic resume after swimming one of the fastest short course meters splits in history on Tuesday.

Swimming the 3rd leg of Italy’s 200 free relay, Zazzeri split 20.24. That ties him as the 8th-fastest 50 short course meter freestyle on a relay split since 2010, and as the 6th-best performer in that category.

Fastest 50 SCM Freestyle Splits since 2010:

RANK TIME ATHLETE SWIMMER

COUNTRY MEET NAME SWIM

DATE LOCATION

CITY 1 20.04 Florent Manaudou FRA 2014 SC Worlds 12/4/2014 Doha 2 20.08 Cesar Cielo BRA 2014 SC Worlds 12/4/2014 Doha 3 20.09 Caeleb Dressel USA 2018 SC Worlds 12/13/2018 Hangzhou 3 20.09 Florent Manaudou FRA 2019 SC Euros 12/7/2019 Glasgow 5 20.18 Florent Manaudou FRA 2012 SC Euros 11/22/2012 Chartres 6 20.2 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen FIN 2015 SC Euros 12/2/2015 Netanya 7 20.22 Evgeny Rylov RUS 2018 SC Worlds 12/15/2018 Hangzhou 8 20.24 Vladimir Morozov RUS 2017 SC Euros 12/17/2017 Copenhagen 8 2024 Lorenzo Zazzeri ITA 2021 SC Euros 11/2/2021 Kazan 10 20.25 Ryan Held USA 2018 SC Worlds 12/14/2018 Hangzhou

Note: there were some sub-20 second splits in 2008 and 2009 during the super-suit era, including two on the same French relay in 2008: Amaury Leveaux split 19.93 and Fred Bousquet split 19.87. That 200 free relay World Record is nasty.

Most of the names ahead of Zazzeri on that list carry substantially more weight than he does. Manaudou, Cielo, and Dressel are all Olympic gold medalists in the 50 free and current or former World Record holders. Rylov is the defending Olympic gold medalist in both the 100 and 200 backstrokes, while Liukkonen is the defending European Champion in the 50 free in long course.

Based on splits of that relay alone (both rolling starts and flat starts), and Zazzeri’s modestly-fast reaction time of .19, that puts him in line for his first major international gold medal later in the meet in the individual 50 free, where he’s the 17th seed.

Zazzeri has lots of minor medals from major meets in his trophy case, including a silver medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where his 47.31 split on Italy’s 400 free relay was their fastest.