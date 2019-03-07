Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Zane Grothe Scratches 100 Free Final After 49.8 Prelim In Des Moines

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

After breaking 50 for the first time in his career this morning, distance star Zane Grothe will drop the 100 free B final tonight and focus on the 400 free at the Des Moines Pro Swim Series.

Grothe’s previous best time was a 50.48 from 2015, but he smashed that with a 49.85 this morning. He’ll bow out of the B final, though, after taking 11th. Grothe also has the 400 free A final tonight, where he’s the top seed.

You can view Thursday’s finals heat sheets here.

His scratch would have pulled in #17 qualifier Jan Switkowski to the B final, but Switkowski appears to be another scratch himself. That moves Great Britain’s Joe Litchfield into the B final.

There weren’t many other A and B final scratches this morning – none on the women’s side, in fact. But there was a results adjustment to the women’s 200 fly. Club Libanes’ Maria Jose Mata Coco was originally listed and announced in 8th place. But meet organizers announced a change to the event results during prelims, and Meet Mobile results now show Mata Coco as a DQ. It appears that a DQ was attributed to the wrong swimmer: Missouri’s Azra Avdic was listed as a DQ in results this morning, but now appears on heat sheets at 2:19.49. She’ll swim in the B final.

Mata Coco’s late disqualification bumps Pinnacle Racing’s Isabella Paez into the A final.

Here are all the scratches from A and B finals tonight:

