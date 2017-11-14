Yoga for Swimmers – Three Poses for the Hips to Enhance Recovery

Recovery is important for swimmers at any level. Incorporating yoga into your training program is a fantastic way to enhance that recovery.

When doing poses that are focused on restoration will activate your parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for recovery and restoration. Restorative yoga is meant to be very gentle with a focus on a calming breath.

The following three poses are perfect to include in any yoga for swimmers practice to enhance recovery.

Reclined Butterfly Pose with Cactus Arms

Cues:

Start lying flat on your back

Bring the soles of your feet together and your knees out wide

Bring your arms into cactus (90° at the elbows and shoulders)

Allow the arms to come onto the ground or towards the ground If the arms do not reach the ground you can place yoga blocks, blankets or cushions under the arms



Figure Four

Cues:

Start in a back bridge prep (on your back with the soles of your feet flat on the ground hip distance apart)

On an inhale place your left ankle on your right thigh

On an exhale externally rotate your left hip bringing your left knee away from your body If this is enough intensity keep your foot on the ground

On an inhale bring your right knee in towards your chest

Reach through your legs with your left hand while bringing your right hand to the outside of your right leg and hold onto the back of your right thigh or the front of the right shin

Figure Four Twist

Cues:

Start in a back bridge prep (on your back with the soles of your feet flat on the ground hip distance apart)

Bring your arms out wide like airplanes wings with the arms on the ground palms down

On an inhale place your left ankle on your right thigh

On an exhale drop your right knee and left foot to the right side turning your head to the left

Keep your left knee pointed towards the sky

