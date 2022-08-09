YMCA Nationals Finalist Jane Brierley Commits to UNC Asheville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jane Brierley, a YMCA Nationals finalist in the class of 2023, has announced her verbal commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at the University of North Carolina in Asheville (UNC Asheville). Brierly is from East Hampton, New York, where she attends East Hampton High School and swims with the YMCA East Hampton Hurricanes. She plans to arrive in Asheville for the 2023-2024 season.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UNC Asheville!! Huge thank you to everyone who has supported me during this process. GO BULLDOGS!!

Brierley excels in breaststroke, butterfly, and IM events. She holds the Futures qualifying time in the 100 breast, and has swum in other prestigious meets such as the New York YMCA State Championships and YMCA Short Course Nationals.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast- 1:04.43

200 breast- 2:23.68

100 fly- 58.57

200 IM- 2:10.48

At the YMCA Short Course National Championships in April, Brierley competed in the 100 and 200 yard breastroke. In the 100 breast, she qualified for finals, swimming 1:04.83 and finishing 14th. In prelims, she set a new best time of 1:04.43, dropping .17 from her previous record. Brierley also set a new personal best in the 200 breast, dropping .8 seconds to go 2:23.68 and finish 38th. In addition to the breastrokes, she also time trialed the 100 fly. She dropped over a second, posting a 58.57.

UNC Asheville is a Division I Mid-Major program that competes in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championships. At the 2022 Championships, the Bulldogs finished 3rd of 9 teams, scoring 1387.5 points. Liberty finished first with 1830.5 points and Florida Gulf Coast was second with 1586. This was the highest the Bulldogs have ever finished at conference. They also tallied their first-ever conference champion when freshman Caitlin Hefner won the 1650 free.

With a year of high school to go, Brierly already possesses conference-scoring times. At the CCSA Conference, 27 swimmers qualify for finals and score points- 9 in the A final, 9 in the B final, and 9 in the C final. At last year’s championships, Brierley’s best 100 breast time would have placed her 9th overall and 3rd for UNC Asheville. In the 200 breast, she would have been 17th overall, again coming in 3rd among the Bulldogs.

Head coach Elizabeth Lykins has been leading the program since its inception in 2012. In the last 4 years, they have been consistently improving their conference performances, finishing 6th for the first time in 2019, 4th in 2020 and 2021, and 3rd in 2022.

