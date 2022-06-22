Xu Jiayu Scratches 200 Back Prelims at World Championships Day 5

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 200 back had the most scratches on day five’s prelims session of the 2022 World Championships. #4 seed Xu Jiayu of China and #22 seed Andrew Jeffcoat of New Zealand dropped the event from their lineup.

Jiayu has swum the 100 back already where he placed 10th in the semifinal and he likely scratched this event to focus on the 50 back on Friday. He still holds the championship record in the 100 back with the 52.17 he swam in Gwangju to win gold. Jeffcoat placed 18th in the 100 back and he is still entered in the 50 back. He has the best shot at making it back to the semifinals, and potentially the final, there because he is ranked 13th.

China’s Yan Zibei scratched the men’s 200 breast where he was seeded 18th. He already swam the 100 and 50 breast where he finished 5th and 7th, respectively. The 200 breast was his last individual event of the competition.

Timor-Leste’s Imelda Ximenes Belo scratched the women’s 100 free where she was ranked #69. She is also entered in the 50 freestyle on Friday. Lastly, Israel dropped out of the women’s 4×200 free relay.

Two other absences today are from swimmers who withdrew from the meet due to health reasons. Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, the top seed in the women’s 100 free, withdrew from the meet due to an ankle injury. South Africa’s Pieter Coetze contracted COVID-19 just before the meet and withdrew from the competition. Denilson Cyprianos of Zimbabwe also effectively dropped out of the meet. He scratched the 100 back and now the 200 back, his only individual events in Budapest.

Full list of scratches

Women’s 100 Freestyle

#1 Siobhan Bernadette Haughey

#69 Imelda Ximenes Belo

Men’s 200 Backstroke

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

none

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay