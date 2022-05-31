Xavier Picks Up From Commitment From Futures Qualifier Jonathan Mason

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jonathan Mason, a Futures qualifier from Michigan, has announced his commitment to Xavier University. Mason, who will join the Musketeers for the 2022-2023 season, is primarily a breaststroke and IM specialist. He trains and competes with OLY Swimming in Michigan.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast- 57.08

400 IM- 4:03.62

200 breast- 2:05.74

200 IM- 1:55.12

Mason competed at the NCSA Spring Championships in March of 2022. In the 200 breast, he dropped .02 seconds off his previous best, going a 2:05.74. Mason’s highest finish of the meet was in the 400 IM, where he came in 40th. He posted a 4:03.62, dropping nearly 3 seconds from his previous record, set in December 2021.

A year prior at the 2021 NCSAs, Mason set his best times in the 100 breast and 200 IM. In the 200 IM, he dropped nearly a second and a half to lower his best from 1:56.61 to 1:55.12.

At the same meet, Mason posted a 57.38 in the 100 breast, dropping .07 seconds. Then, about 4 months later, he lowered his personal record again at the 2021 MI MCSA Senior Cup. There, he finished first with a 57.08, knocking exactly .30 seconds off his personal best.

Mason competed at the 2021 March Speedo Sectionals in Indianapolis (LCM). There, he set new personal bests in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM. His highest finish was in the 100 breast, where he came in 19th. He swam a 1:07.54, which he then lowered by another .03 seconds a few months later.

Mason is qualified for Futures in two events. In the 100 breast, he holds the qualifying time in both the SCY and LCM versions of the race. In the 400 IM, he is qualified in yards.

Xavier is a NCAA Division I program that competes in the Big East Conference. It is in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the 2022 Big East Championships, Xavier finished second out of five teams with a total of 784.5 points. They were just edged out by Georgetown University, who scored 794 points.

At the Big East Championships, there were only 17 entrants in the 100 breast. One swimmer got disqualified in prelims, meaning everyone else automatically advanced to finals. Xavier had swimmers finish in 1st, 3rd, 6th, 11th, and 12th. With his best time, Mason would have finished 13th. The 400 IM had 19 entrants. Xavier finished in 2nd, 6th, 7th, 12th, and 14th. Again, Mason’s best time in that event would have placed him 13th.

Mason will arrive in Cincinnati this fall, where he will join fellow class of 2022 graduate Aidan Leamer.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.