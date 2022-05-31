Providence College Receives Commitment from Jalen Howarth of SOLO Aquatics

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jalen Howarth, a 2022 graduate from New Hampshire, has announced her commitment to swim for Providence College in the fall. Howarth went to Exeter High School in New Hampshire. She also trains and competes with SOLO Aquatics out of Massachusetts.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Providence College! I am so grateful for my friends, family, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today. Can’t wait to be a friar!!! #friartown

Howarth is mainly a freestyle and backstroke specialist. She has competed at meets such as the New Hampshire (NHIAA) State Championships, New England Championships, and Speedo Sectionals.

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 1:58.48

500 free- 5:15.87

100 back- 59.47

200 back- 2:08.99

At the 2022 NHIAA Division I State Championships, Haworth competed in the 200 free and 100 backstroke. In the 200 free, she took second with a time of 1:59.97, just over a second slower than her personal best. She also finished second in the 100 back, clocking a 1:00.94. In addition to her two individual events, Haworth was also part of Exeter’s 200 medley and 400 free relays, both of which came in first.

Several of Howarth’s best times were set at the NE BGSC New England Senior Championships in December of 2021. There, she finished 27th in the 100 back, clocking her personal best of 59.47. She dropped over half a second off her previous best, which was set earlier in that same month. Haworth’s current personal bests in the 200 and 500 freestyles were also set at that meet. She dropped .35 seconds and .07 seconds, respectively.

Providence College is a Division I Mid-Major program located in Providence, Rhode Island. They compete in the Big East conference with schools such as Georgetown, Xavier, and Villanova. At the 2022 Conference Championships, the Providence women finished last out of seven teams.

In the 200 free, the Friars’ highest finish was freshman Grace Erickson who came in 21st. With Howarth’s best time, she would have finished 27th. Her best time in the 100 back would have put her 25th, missing the “Bonus Final” by only one place. Providence only had one swimmer in that race, and she finished 5th.

Howarth will arrive at Providence for the 2022-2023 season, joining fellow recruits Kendall Eby and Annie Gathof.

