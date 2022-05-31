Training Amid Air Raid Sirens, Ukraine’s Daniil Goncharuk Hopes for New Home

For the past two months, Ukrainian swimmer Daniil Goncharuk has been training to the eerie soundtrack of air raid sirens in a small pool in Chernivtsi. Even as a war rages around him, the 18-year-old is willing to do whatever it takes to stay in shape as he looks for a safer home on a collegiate swim team in America.

Goncharuk, a 6-foot-2 breaststroke and freestyle specialist, already had the COVID-19 pandemic interfere with half of his high school development. Now he’s suffered through a brutal Russian invasion that left him separated from both his hometown and half of his family.

One early morning in late February, Goncharuk opened the window of his Kyiv home and heard the roar of bombs exploding in the distance – how far exactly, he couldn’t tell. His family only had about 30 minutes to pack their bags before fleeing, navigating traffic jams on their way west.

“We did not know where to go, but we drove west away from the city,” Goncharuk recalled. “I remember my younger brother Denys was very scared then. He did not understand what was happening. Later, in a day or two, we saw the shot cars along the highway which we were driving. It was terrible. From that day on, my family and I have not been in our house.

“In addition to the direct impact in the form of constant missile attacks on my city, attempts to surround and capture Kyiv, there is also an indirect impact of the war on me and my family,” he added. “Now, as I write, the air raid siren has begun again. It is the 90th day of the way and the sounds of the sirens do not stop for almost a single day. Every day, late at night, early in the morning, our country is attacked by air strikes and missile strikes. For every siren we go to a bomb shelter. Sometimes you get so tired of all this and you just do not have the strength to go, we stay at home at our own peril and risk. All this affects the mental state of all members of my family. In addition, my parents and many Ukrainians were left without work. The fall in the economy is huge, many simply live on the money that they had at that time and are waiting for the end of the war.”

It wasn’t easy, but Goncharuk’s family managed to rent an apartment in Chernivtsi despite an influx of new residents. At first, they thought the war would only last two or three weeks. But upon hearing predictions from military experts that the active phase will continue until December with the complete end not coming for years, Goncharuk’s mother and younger brother relocated to Dayton, Ohio, where they live with an American family they met via a Facebook group of Ukrainians in Cincinnati. Goncharuk, who possesses a tourist visa, plans to join them in June.

In the meantime, Goncharuk is doing doubles daily with his dad coaching while another distant connection works to help him achieve his goal of becoming a collegiate swimmer in the United States. Assisting with his recruiting process pro bono is Rick Paine, former coach of the University of Nebraska and current president of the American College Connection. Paine and his organization link swimmers from around the world with American colleges and universities.

“I am a big believer in college swimming and the positive impact it can have on a young person’s life,” Paine said. “Most former college swimmers will tell you that it was four of the best years of their life. Everyone at American College Connection is willing to step up to the plate to help young people reach their dreams.

“It is sad that any child should have to endure a war,” Paine added. “I knew we would have college coaches step up to the plate to help. They are an amazing group.”

Paine sees true potential in Goncharuk, who has posted promising times in spite of significant obstacles. In videos, Goncharuk’s stroke is aggressive without losing timing or rhythm. Paine calls him a racer “built for short course yards.”

Top times (meters)

50 breast (LCM) – 28.93

100 breast (LCM) – 1:04.26

200 breast (SCM) – 2:20.25

50 free (LCM) – 23.66

100 free (LCM) – 53.87

Times converted to SCY

50 breast – 24.97

100 breast – 55.42

200 breast – 2:10.34

50 free – 20.55

100 free – 47.11

“Daniil will bring a different perspective to a college team,” Paine said. “No one will have been through what he has had to endure. He will bring a focus that a lot of swimmers don’t have because he has come very close to losing his dream of swimming in college and losing his life. He possesses a wisdom beyond his years.

“It also helps that he can flat out swim,” Paine added. “I have watched his race videos and he has a ton of talent and potential. I can only imagine how fast he can be if he doesn’t have to dodge bombs and scramble around to find food.”

Goncharuk has already received a few college offers, but he’s looking for a large financial aid package given his family’s circumstances. If he can find the right fit, it would fulfill a lifelong dream for the Ukrainian teen.

“Since childhood, legendary American swimmers have been an example for me,” Goncharuk said. “I have always dreamed that when I finish school, I will go to a university in the USA and be a member of the university team. Therefore, I never thought that I would swim anywhere else. For the last two years there have been many restrictions in Ukraine due to COVID-19, there was quarantine in our country, the pools did not work and I did not have the opportunity to achieve my highest results. I hope if I enter a U.S. university, I will be able to show my best results and become part of the university team.”

Goncharuk currently takes university classes online following his graduation from high school last year. He’s an excellent student, with a GPA of 3.9 and hopes of majoring in finance.

“In collegiate swimming, I like the organization of the study and training process,” Goncharuk said. “Also, that everything is in one place, university, campus, swimming pool. This allows you to study, swim, train and relax. I hope everything will come true.”

