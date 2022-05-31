Julian Moseley Will Take Baton from Older Brother Robert at Cal Baptist

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julian Moseley from Bakersfield, California, has committed to swim at California Baptist University in the class of 2026. He will arrive in Riverside just after the senior year season of his older brother, Robert Moseley.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at California Baptist University! It has always been a goal of mine to have the opportunity to compete on the same collegiate team as my older brother and swim for a D1 school. I am very fortunate that I have been given the opportunity to achieve both of my goals! I am thankful for my parents, coaches and teammates for pushing me to a better athlete and competitor. Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this journey! LANCE UP⚔️⚡”

Julian Moseley is a senior at Bakersfield’s Liberty High School. He does his year-round swimming with Roadrunner Aquatics and specializes in breast, IM, fly, and free. At the 2022 CIF-Central Section Division 1 Championships in May, he came in third in the 200 IM (1:56.81) and seventh in the 100 breast (1:00.29). He went on to compete in the IM at the California State Championships and earned a PB (1:55.25). As a junior, he swam the 200 IM and 500 free at the Sectional meet.

Since the start of his senior year in high school, Moseley has improved his lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 100/200/400 IM, as well as the LCM 50 free. His 50/100/500 free times date from high school season last May. He had a strong long course season last summer, culminating in five new times at Western Zone Senior Championships: 100 breast (1:11.89), 100 fly (1:01.70), 200 fly (2:14.63), 200 IM (2:13.85), and 400 IM (4:45.87) and finaled in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:55.25

400 IM – 4:08.04

100 breast – 59.47

200 breast – 2:18.65

200 fly – 1:59.74

100 fly – 53.52

500 free– 4:49.86

200 free– 1:50.30

Cal Baptist competes in the Western Athletic Conference. The men finished fourth of six teams at the 2022 conference meet.

