Valparaiso Receives NLI From Future’s Qualifier Timothy Mai

Timothy Mai, a Futures qualifier from Florida, recently signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at Valparaiso University. A member of the high school class of 2022, Mai will be joining the Beacons for the 2022-2023 season.

I am very excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at Valparaiso University. It’s been a long journey to get here but I’m so happy and thankful for those that helped me along the way. I would like to thank my teammates for pushing me everyday, coaches for giving me the tools I need for success, and Lori Payne from Accrecruits for her guidance in the college search. A special thanks goes out to my Mom for driving me to practice everyday. I can’t wait for what’s next. #govalpo #WeAreBeacons

Mai currently trains and competes with the Bolles School Sharks in Jacksonville, Florida. He went to Creekside High School, where he qualified for the FHSAA 4A State Championships in his junior and senior years. Mai is a mid-distance specialist who excels in freestyle, butterfly, and IM.

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 1:45.56

500 free- 4:46.43

100 fly- 51.90

200 fly- 1:53.54

200 IM- 1:59.55

At the 2022 Florida Spring Senior Championships, Mai achieved the 2022 Futures cut in the 200 yard fly. He dropped three-quarters of a second off his previous best, posting a 1:53.54. Mai achieved a new personal best in the 500 free at that same meet, dropping nearly three seconds to go 4:46.43.

Mai qualified for the 2021 FHSAA 4A (big schools) State Championships in the 200 free and 100 fly. He set personal bests in both. In the 100 fly, he dropped .70 seconds, finishing 15th in prelims. In the 200 free, he shaved .78 seconds off his previous best which was set just one weekend prior.

Valparaiso University has a Division I program and is located in Valparaiso, Indiana. A majority of the school’s sports, including Women’s swimming, compete in the Missouri Valley Conference. However, Missouri Valley does not sponsor Men’s swimming. The men’s team competed as part of the Summit League conference until the 2021-2022 season, when they joined the Mid American Conference.

At the 2022 MAC Championships, the Valparaiso men finished last out of six teams. They were over 160 points behind 5th place University of Evansville. In the 200 free, the Beacons only had one swimmer qualify for finals, Dominic May, who finished 5th. With Mai’s best time, he would have placed 23rd in prelims and been the second fastest for Valparaiso behind May.

In the 100 fly, Valparaiso again only had one swimmer qualify for finals. This time it was Derek Eidson who finished 14th. Mai’s best time would have put him 19th. Both May and Eidson were seniors last season.

In the 200 fly, Mai would have finished 15th in prelims with his best time, thus advancing to finals and scoring points. Freshman Ethan Welker was the sole Beacon to advance in that event last year.

Mai will be joining fellow class of 2026 recruits Anthony Martin and Ricky Helmboldt on campus in the fall.

