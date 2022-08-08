World Record Holder Sarah Sjostrom Skipping 100 Free, 100 Fly at Euros

2022 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 11th – August 17th (pool swimming)

Parco Del Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

LCM (50m)

Entry lists released Sunday confirmed that Sarah Sjostrom is forgoing the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the 2022 European Championships to focus on the 50 free and 50 fly.

The 28-year-old Swedish superstar is the current world record holder and defending Euros champion in all four aforementioned events. Her absence from the 100 free marks the first time she’s skipped the event at a major international long-course meet since the 2011 World Championships.

At the 2022 World Championships in June, Sjostrom claimed her fourth 50 fly crown in a row with a 24.95 before winning her second gold medal in the 50 free with a 23.98. She also took silver in the 100 free just .13 seconds behind 18-year-old Aussie Mollie O’Callaghan (52.67). Sjostrom sat out her specialty 100 fly event in Budapest while continuing to work back from a fractured elbow suffered in February of 2021.

“It’s tough — it’s unusual to have two championships in one summer,” Sjostrom said, translated via Swedish broadcaster SVT. “It’s tough to recharge. But I just try to follow the procedures as best I can and do the job.”

Making the turnaround tougher was a positive COVID-19 test after Worlds, which was her first time dealing with the virus according to her Instagram story. She didn’t indicate severe symptoms in her post, but as we saw from athletes like American breaststroker Lilly King, that time out of the water and recovery even from mild symptoms can impact athletes’ performances at meets.

Sjostrom said she’s taking a more relaxed approach in Rome with only the 50s on her slate along with two relays in her plans.

“I have not set any special goals,” she said. “Instead it becomes more ‘go with the flow’ and see what happens. I know that I have been reasonably stable in 50 meters, so it’s just a matter of continuing.”

Sjostrom comes in as the top seed in both the 50 free and 50 fly after setting her season-best times less than two months ago at Worlds. In the free, the veteran sprint specialist faces her stiffest competition from Poland’s Kasia Wasick, who went 24.17 at U.S. Summer Nationals last month, just a hair faster than her silver medal performance from Worlds.

Sjostrom is a bigger favorite in the 50 fly, where her entry time is more than half a second faster than the field. Her 24.95 from Worlds marked the 13th time in her career she broke the 25-second barrier. France’s Marie Wattel (25.56), Greece’s Anna Ntountounaki (25.65), Maaike de Waard of the Netherlands (25.75), and fellow Swede Sara Junevik (25.80) are expected to battle for the remaining spots on the podium.

Even though Sjostrom is taking on her lightest Euros schedule in a decade (she only swam the 50 fly and 100 free in 2012) and hasn’t notched a long-course world record in five years, it’s dangerous to underestimate the greatest sprinter of all time. She’ll be back in the same pool where she had her first major international breakthrough in the 100 fly, hitting her first career world record in the semifinals on her way to gold at just 15 years old.

“It feels good,” Sjostrom said of returning to Parco Del Foro Italico. “I have competed many times in that pool and I have good memories from there. It is always fun to come back to places where you have performed very well in the past.

“I enjoy life as an elite athlete and get to stand behind the podium when it matters,” she added. “That feeling is addictive. Then it’s a lot of fun with the trips you get to make with friends when you swim.”

Pool swimming action kicks off on Thursday, the beginning of a seven-day affair.