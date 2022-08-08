San Jose State Spartans Add Steve Allnutt As Assistant Coach

Courtesy: SJSU Athletics

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San José State swimming and diving has hired Steve Allnutt as assistant coach. Allnutt comes to the Spartans from San Diego State where he was most recently the associate head coach. Allnutt owns a master’s degree from the University of Hawai’i where he did his thesis on the biomechanics of swimming.

“I am incredibly excited to join Head Coach Sage Hopkins, Diving Coach Mark Butcher, and the wonderful Swimming & Diving student-athletes. SJSU is investing in the future of collegiate athletics and the student-athlete experience. We have a vision to bring the best student-athlete out of each individual who walks through the doors of the Spartan Recreation and Aquatics Center,” Allnutt said. “The rich competitive and cultural history of the Spartan Swim & Dive program is the ideal foundation to build a championship team and I couldn’t be more proud to join the Spartans on this journey into the next era of the Swimming & Diving program. Being a Spartan is an honor and I will wear the blue and gold with pride. Go Spartans!”

“I am thrilled to bring Steve aboard as a Spartan,” said head coach Sage Hopkins. “Over the past eight years I have watched Steve develop into one of the premier assistant coaches in the NCAA. His role as Associate Head Coach at SDSU helped establish their program as the top team in the Mountain West. Steve will play a vital role in establishing San José State as a perennial contender for a Mountain West Championship, a goal we have a laser focus on.”

STEVE ALNUTT’S COACHING EXPERIENCE

San Diego State associate head coach (2018-22)

San Diego State assistant head coach (2014-18)

Four-time Mountain West Conference Champions (2015, 2019, 2020, 2022)

Coached three-time Mountain West Conference Swimmer of the Year, Klara Thormalm

Owns 85-2 dual meet record at SDSU including an unbeaten streak dating back to Jan. 8, 2018

Swimmers have earned 48 All-Mountain West honors

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT STEVE ALLNUTT

MICHAEL SHRADER, SDSU WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

“Steve Allnutt is the most amazing coach I have been blessed to not only work with but learn from. He taught me a whole lot from day one. He is smart, articulate, hard working, loyal and is a very high character guy! The good Lord blessed me and our team with eight great years with Steve! Sage and Steve will do some awesome things together!”

TIM HAMLET, HEAD COACH AT TIGARD TUALATIN SWIM CLUB

“Steve swam for me, and over the years the relationship has evolved from coach/athlete to peers, and most importantly, friends. His knowledge of the sport is rivaled only by his passion for his athletes. SJSU athletes will know immediately his character and level of commitment. I am excited to watch Steve grow with the program.”

