C’Wealth Games Gold Medalist Duncan Scott Absent From Euros Start Lists

2022 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 11th – August 17th (pool swimming)

Parco Del Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

LCM (50m)

Entries

Live Results

The 2022 European Championships are nearly upon us with the pool swimming action kicking off on Thursday, August 11th.

The entry lists have been published, giving us a glimpse into the matchups ready to take place at Parco Del Foro Italico on both the men’s and women’s sides over the course of the 7-day affair.

We reported how two-time world champion David Popovici has opted to try the 400m free on for size, while Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom has limited herself to just the 50m fly and 50m free.

Spain’s Mireia Belmonte is at least initially entered in the 4oom free, 400m IM, 100m fly and 200m fly, while Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu is looking to medal in the 2o0m fly, 200m IM and 400m IM.

As for Hungary’s 200m fly world record holder Kristof Milak, the 22-year-old is entered in the 100m free, 200m free, 100m fly and 200m fly.

Although British Olympic champion Tom Dean is entered in the 100m free, 200m free and 200m IM, he’ll be without teammates Duncan Scott, Adam Peaty and James Guy.

The aforementioned competed at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games, with Scott coming off of a bout with COVID-19. He opted out of this year’s World Championships, but the versatile ace bounced back with a massive 6 medals at the Games in Birmingham, including 200m free and 200m IM golds.

Additional Notes: