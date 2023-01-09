World Juniors Open Water Gold Medalist Bettina Fabian to Swim at NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bettina Fabian from Szeged, Hungary, has announced her commitment to North Carolina State University. She will join her older sister Fanni Fabian, a sophomore on the Cal women’s team, in the NCAA.

“I am beyond thrilled and honored to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic studies at North Carolina State University. A huge thanks to my family, coaches, Friends and teammates for the endless support. Couldn’t be more excited to be a part of such an amazing family! GOPACK!!🐺❤️”

Fabian is a distance freestyle specialist who trains with Ferencvarosi Torna Club and represents Hungary internationally. She won gold in the 10K open water races at both the European Junior Championships and the Junior World Championships this past summer. She also earned gold medals in the U19 mixed relays at both championships. In the pool, she competed in the 400 free at the World Championships in Budapest in June before going on to swim the 400 free (4th, 4:08.63), 800 free (11th, 8:40.83), and 1500 free (10th, 16:39.39) at the European Championships in Rome.

She had an outstanding showing at the Hungarian National Championships in Debrecen last April. There, she placed fourth in the 200 free (2:00.80), second in the 400 free (4:07.81, just .07 behind winner Ajna Kesely), second in the 800 free (8:40.14), and second in the 1500 free (16:34.82).

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

1500m Freestyle – 16:29.68, Jul 2021 (16:10.27)

800m Freestyle – 8:40.14, Apr 2022 (9:42.78)

400m Freestyle – 4:07.81, Apr 2022 (4:37.65)

200m Freestyle – 2:00.80, Apr 2022 (1:45.94)

100m Freestyle – 58.16, Dec 2020 (50.95)

50m Freestyle – 27.30, Mar 2021 (23.87)

Fabian will suit up for the Wolfpack with Miriam Sheehan, Teagan Steinmetz, Abby Woolford, Bella Answeeney, Keelan Cotter, Madeleine Hebert, Sienna Golembiewski, and Tyler Driscoll next fall. She will bring huge firepower to the distance group, currently headed by junior Yara Hierath and senior Brooke Travis. Fabian’s best times, converted, would have qualified for NCAAs last season. She would have been an A finalist in the 500 free and finished in the top 30 in prelims in the 200/1650.

