After Time Drops, Alex Ochsenbein Switches Commitment from Kentucky to Mizzou

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Ochsenbein from Lexington, Kentucky, has announced a change in commitment from Kentucky, to whom he had originally made a verbal pledge, to Missouri, for 2023-24.

According to his father, “Alex had some significant drops in time after his verbal to swim for UK and decided to de-commit and open up his recruiting again. After official visits to Missouri, Auburn, Miami of Ohio, and Cincinnati he signed his letter of intent to swim for Missouri.”

Ochsenbein wrote on social media: “Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my career both in and out of the pool at Mizzou! I thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates for pushing me to become the athlete I am today. And with that said, Go Tigers!!!🐯”

A senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Ochsenbein does his club swimming for Kentucky Aquatics and specializes mainly in breaststroke and IM. Six months ago, many of his lifetime bests came from the 2022 Southern Premier meet. At that meet, he qualified for the B finals in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM and finished the meet with times of 55.17/2:01.55/1:51.51 in the respective events. At Winter Juniors East in December, he competed in the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM. He finaled in the 100 breast (sixth) and 200 breast (tenth) and lowered his PBs to:

Event June 2022 December 2022 100 breast 55.17 54.41 200 breast 2:01.18 1:58.98 200 IM 1:51.51 1:50.20 50 free 21.27 21.19 100 free 46.67 45.66 200 free 1:42.52 1:42.52

Ochsenbein had a big long course season, too, wrapping up at NCSA Summer Championships where he was runner-up in both the 100/200 breast (1:03.29/2:18.22) and placed fourth in the 50 breast (29.33), 12th in the 200 IM (2:08.75), and 21st in the 100 free (53.04). He earned a Summer Nationals qualification in the 100 breast, a Winter U.S. Open cut in the 200 breast, and a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 IM.

His best 100 breast would have scored in the C final of the 100 breast at 2022 SEC Championships but it took 1:58.13 in the 200 breast and 1:46.08 in the 200 IM to get second swims.

Ochsenbein will join the Tigers’ class of 2027 with Jaden Pospihil and John Watson.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.